Hallett & Perrin's Growing Commercial Litigation, Labor and Employment Teams Welcome Two New Attorneys

Addition of Samatha Greer and Taylor Brisco reinforces Hallett & Perrin's commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients and a commitment to the firm's continued growth, managing shareholder says.

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin is pleased to announce the addition of two talented associates: Samantha Greer and Taylor Brisco. Ms. Greer's and Ms. Brisco's practices focus on commercial litigation, as well as labor and employment matters.

"We are excited to welcome Samantha and Taylor to Hallett & Perrin," said Leland C. de la Garza, the firm's president and managing shareholder. "Their addition reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional legal services to our clients and our commitment to the growth of our firm."

A graduate of UNT Dallas College of Law, Ms. Greer is an active member of the Dallas Young Lawyers Association, the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, and the Dallas Bar Association. She is also admitted to practice law in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, and Western U.S. District Courts of Texas. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas.

Ms. Brisco is licensed in three states: Texas, New York, and Wisconsin. Before joining Hallett & Perrin, she was in private practice in New York and served with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney. Brisco graduated from Marquette University Law School and received her master's degree in dispute resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law. She is a summa cum laude graduate of St. John's University.

Hallett & Perrin is an established, Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

