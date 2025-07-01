Hallmark Homecare of North Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Wins Dual Honors in Chapel Hill Magazine's "Best of 2025" Awards

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallmark Homecare of North Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill is thrilled to announce that in its first year of operation, it has been named both Best New Business and Best Homecare by readers of Chapel Hill Magazine in the highly anticipated "Best of Chapel Hill 2025" awards.

These recognitions, voted on by members of the local community, reflect the deep appreciation and trust that clients, families, and partners have placed in Hallmark Homecare's unique approach to in-home care. Unlike traditional agencies, Hallmark Homecare connects families directly with experienced, pre-vetted caregivers for personalized, high-quality support and continuity of care.

"This honor means the world to us," said Tim Leow, Owner of Hallmark Homecare of North Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill. "We started this business with a clear and purposeful mission: to solve an industry-wide problem: lack of continuity and quality in homecare, and instead provide compassionate, customized care to empower families and enrich lives. Being recognized by the very community we serve, not once, but twice, is incredibly humbling and a powerful affirmation of the trust and relationships we've built in just one year."

Hallmark Homecare extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients, their families, dedicated caregivers, healthcare partners, and everyone who cast a vote in support. "This recognition belongs to every family who welcomed us into their homes and to every caregiver who brings heart and skill to their work each day," said Leow.

As the team looks ahead to its second year, Hallmark Homecare remains committed to raising the standard for in-home care across the Triangle area.

To learn more about Hallmark Homecare and its award-winning services, visit https://hallmarkhomecare.com/183.

