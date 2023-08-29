Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village Returns for 16 Evenings this October

The Henry Ford's Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village presented by Meijer is a one-of-a-kind tradition showcasing harvest markets, over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns, costumed storybook characters and ghostly performances.

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Ford's Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village presented by Meijer is a one-of-a-kind tradition showcasing harvest markets, over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns, costumed storybook characters and ghostly performances. Hosted over 16 evenings Oct. 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29 from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., the enchanting event is designed for guests to stroll through the village at their own pace, for a personalized festive or frightful experience.

Member tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 30, with public tickets on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6. Tickets for Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village are $23 for members and $27 for non-members, ages two and up. Due to high seasonal demand, we highly recommend purchasing tickets in advance at thf.org. Tickets sell out quickly each year.

Enhance your night with the Hallowe'en Express, which takes riders along a spooky journey through Greenfield Village. Tickets for the Hallowe'en Express are available to purchase online for a small additional fee. New this year, free horse-drawn carriage rides are the perfect way to sit back and enjoy the fall colors and eerie ambiance around the village.

Popular reservation-based dining experiences, Hallowe'en Fairy Tale Feast in A Taste of History Restaurant and Harvest Supper in Eagle Tavern, are back for 2023 to delight guests of all ages. Each dining ticket includes general admission to Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village and a timed ticket to ride the Hallowe'en Express.

To support Hallowe'en programming, Members-Only Strolling Days returns to Greenfield Village beginning Oct 2. Every Thursday-Sunday in Oct. from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., members can enjoy walking the grounds of the village on days when we are closed for general admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thf.org or follow @thehenryford on social media channels.

