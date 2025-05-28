HALO BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 Wins PARENTS 2025 Best for Baby Awards

Akool Live Camera debuts as a groundbreaking tool in real-time AI video generation. Post this

The BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 is an innovative, tech-enhanced bassinet designed to support both baby and parents during the critical early months. Featuring AutoSoothe™ technology, this next-generation bassinet automatically detects and responds to a baby's cries, helping soothe them back to sleep with a combination of gentle rocking, vibration, and calming sounds. Parents can choose from over 140 soothing combinations or select expert-designed sleep programs tailored to different developmental stages, including newborn and weaning, within the HALO BassiNest app.

This BassiNest seamlessly integrates HALO's signature safety and convenience features with cutting-edge smart technology – helping to ensure better, longer, and safer sleep for babies while offering new parents peace of mind and better sleep for the whole family. The BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 offers unmatched flexibility and ease of use. It is the only bassinet that swivels over the bed, so parents can sleep inches from their baby for closer, safer sleep. Its patented easy lowering side wall allows for quick access for feeding, soothing, or cuddling without leaving bed, especially beneficial for postpartum and C-section recovery. Additionally, the breathable mesh sides of the BassiNest allow for maximum airflow.

The award-winning HALO BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 (MSRP $399.99), along with a variety of other top-rated, award-winning sleep products, are available on halosleep.com.

About HALO Sleep

HALO was founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, who tragically lost his firstborn to SIDS. 25 years later, HALO carries on Bill's mission to make safer sleep easier and more accessible. HALO is a trusted resource for the modern parent and offers a growing line of products thoughtfully developed and diligently tested to help babies sleep safely from birth through toddlerhood. HALO is proud to be used in over 1,500 hospitals, with over 40% of babies wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. HALO proudly partners with hospitals, government agencies and nonprofits to offer safe sleep essentials to all families, regardless of financial circumstances. To date, they've donated $2.6M in products to hospitals and over $540K to families in need.

For more on HALO Sleep, please visit: www.halosleep.com

