HALO® Introduces BassiNest® 4.0 Air, a Breathable Evolution of Its Iconic Bedside Sleeper

"With BassiNest 4.0 Air, we've taken our trusted Swivel Sleeper design and paired it with our DreamWeave™ mattress technology to deliver the most breathable solution that enhances comfort and reassurance, without compromising on safety or convenience," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream Post this

The DreamWeave™ mattress pad features a 3D mesh cover and open-strand core made from food-grade polymer, allowing air to flow freely while helping heat and moisture escape. Unlike traditional foam mattresses, the DreamWeave™ pad contains no foam, latex, or adhesives, and is fully washable and hypoallergenic, offering a cleaner, more hygienic sleep space for infants.

"We know that breathability is one of the top priorities when it comes to sleep," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. "With BassiNest 4.0 Air, we've taken our trusted Swivel Sleeper design and paired it with our DreamWeave™ mattress technology to deliver the most breathable solution that enhances comfort and reassurance, without compromising on safety or convenience."

In addition to its breathable sleep surface, the BassiNest 4.0 Air includes all the hallmark features Moms love from HALO that supports postpartum recovery. Its 360° swivel and rotation design, and lowering wall make nighttime soothing, feeding, and check-ins easier, without getting out of bed. Breathable mesh walls provide airflow and visibility, while a redesigned base with a lower profile and improved stability fits more bed types..

The BassiNest 4.0 Air also includes a breathable, 100% cotton muslin sheet and premium quilted fabric finishes, bringing a softer, more natural feel to the sleep space. Like all products in the 4.0 series, it has been engineered to meet and exceed applicable U.S. safety standards, including CPSC and ASTM, and is Baby Safety Alliance certified.

The HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper 4.0 Air is available now at www.halosleep.com and select online retailers, including Babylist, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. MSRP: $349.99.

About HALO

Founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, after the loss of his firstborn to SIDS, HALO was created with one mission: to make safer sleep easier for every family. More than 30 years later, HALO continues to lead in safe sleep innovation; trusted by hospitals, loved by parents, and dedicated to giving families peace of mind through thoughtfully designed products.

From the original SleepSack® Wearable Blanket to the award-winning BassiNest®, every HALO product is created to help babies sleep safely and comfortably from birth through toddlerhood.

Today, HALO products are used in over 1,500 hospitals nationwide, with more than 40% of newborns wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. Through partnerships with hospitals, government agencies, and nonprofits, HALO extends its mission beyond the nursery, donating over $2.6 million in products to hospitals and more than 540,000 essentials to families in need.

HALO is part of HALO Dream, a company committed to helping families rest easier, together.

For more on HALO, please visit: www.halosleep.com

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, HALO, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.halosleep.com

SOURCE HALO