HALO® Launches Bassinest Swivel Sleeper 4.0, Reinforcing The Standard in Safer, Closer Sleep

From the Brand Hospitals Trust Most, the Next Generation of HALO's Iconic Bassinet
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HALO, the leader in safe sleep for over 30 years and the brand hospitals trust most, today announced the launch of the HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper 4.0, the next evolution of its award-winning bassinet collection. Reimagined with reinforced strength, stability, and HALO's trusted safer sleep design, the BassiNest 4.0 sets a new standard in postpartum sleep with every detail crafted to make nights easier and provide lasting peace of mind.
HALO's signature 360° swivel and patented lowering wall bring your baby safely over the bed, making soothing, feeding, and check-ins easier, without the need for getting out of bed. Breathable mesh walls promote airflow and visibility, while a redesigned base with lower profile legs fit under most bed frames and a sturdier base creates a safer, comfortable sleep space that makes nighttime parenting easier than ever and helps everyone sleep better.
"HALO has been a part of the sleep journey for over 30 years, and that responsibility is something we take seriously," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. "With BassiNest 4.0 Signature, we took what families already know and trust and made it even better, designing every detail to support easier nights, postpartum recovery, and greater confidence during those early weeks and months at home."
The BassiNest 4.0 Series has been engineered to meet and exceed applicable U.S. safety standards and is Baby Safety Alliance certified. Height-adjustable to fit beds up to 30 inches, it includes a fitted pad and sheet, with zip-off, machine-washable fabric walls designed to simplify cleanup for busy families.
The HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper 4.0 Signature is available now at www.halosleep.com, and will be available at Babylist, Amazon, Target, and select retailers beginning March 2026. MSRP: $279.99.
Coming soon, the 4.0 collection will also include additional models designed to meet different family needs, including the BassiNest 4.0 Air, featuring HALO's breathable DreamWeave pad. Then in 2027 HALO will introduce the BassiNest 4.0 Smart, which pairs HALO's trusted design with responsive soothing technology, together forming a cohesive sleep system that helps parents find the right solution with confidence.
About HALO
Founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, after the loss of his firstborn to SIDS, HALO was created with one mission: to make safer sleep easier for every family. More than 30 years later, HALO continues to lead in safe sleep innovation; trusted by hospitals, loved by parents, and dedicated to giving families peace of mind through thoughtfully designed products.
From the original SleepSack® Wearable Blanket to the award-winning BassiNest®, every HALO product is created to help babies sleep safely and comfortably from birth through toddlerhood.
Today, HALO products are used in over 1,500 hospitals nationwide, with more than 40% of newborns wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. Through partnerships with hospitals, government agencies, and nonprofits, HALO extends its mission beyond the nursery, donating over $2.6 million in products to hospitals and more than 540,000 essentials to families in need.
HALO is part of HALO Dream, a company committed to helping families rest easier, together.
For more on HALO, please visit: www.halosleep.com
Media Contact
Nicole Daley, HALO, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.halosleep.com
SOURCE HALO
