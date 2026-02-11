HALO® Launches Bassinest Swivel Sleeper 4.0, Reinforcing The Standard in Safer, Closer Sleep

"With BassiNest 4.0 Signature, we took what families already know and trust and made it even better, designing every detail to support easier nights, postpartum recovery, and greater confidence during those early weeks and months at home," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. Post this

"HALO has been a part of the sleep journey for over 30 years, and that responsibility is something we take seriously," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. "With BassiNest 4.0 Signature, we took what families already know and trust and made it even better, designing every detail to support easier nights, postpartum recovery, and greater confidence during those early weeks and months at home."

The BassiNest 4.0 Series has been engineered to meet and exceed applicable U.S. safety standards and is Baby Safety Alliance certified. Height-adjustable to fit beds up to 30 inches, it includes a fitted pad and sheet, with zip-off, machine-washable fabric walls designed to simplify cleanup for busy families.

The HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper 4.0 Signature is available now at www.halosleep.com, and will be available at Babylist, Amazon, Target, and select retailers beginning March 2026. MSRP: $279.99.

Coming soon, the 4.0 collection will also include additional models designed to meet different family needs, including the BassiNest 4.0 Air, featuring HALO's breathable DreamWeave pad. Then in 2027 HALO will introduce the BassiNest 4.0 Smart, which pairs HALO's trusted design with responsive soothing technology, together forming a cohesive sleep system that helps parents find the right solution with confidence.

About HALO

Founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, after the loss of his firstborn to SIDS, HALO was created with one mission: to make safer sleep easier for every family. More than 30 years later, HALO continues to lead in safe sleep innovation; trusted by hospitals, loved by parents, and dedicated to giving families peace of mind through thoughtfully designed products.

From the original SleepSack® Wearable Blanket to the award-winning BassiNest®, every HALO product is created to help babies sleep safely and comfortably from birth through toddlerhood.

Today, HALO products are used in over 1,500 hospitals nationwide, with more than 40% of newborns wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. Through partnerships with hospitals, government agencies, and nonprofits, HALO extends its mission beyond the nursery, donating over $2.6 million in products to hospitals and more than 540,000 essentials to families in need.

HALO is part of HALO Dream, a company committed to helping families rest easier, together.

For more on HALO, please visit: www.halosleep.com

