HALO® Launches SleepSack® SwaddleStretch, The Perfect Balance of Freedom To Move And Comfort To Sleep

"Not all babies soothe the same way, and parents often discover that quickly in those first few weeks," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. "SwaddleStretch is designed for babies who want more freedom of movement without losing the secure, womb-like comfort that helps them sleep longer. It's a meaningful evolution of our trusted sleep system."

Powered by HALO's most significant swaddle innovation since the original SleepSack, SwaddleStretch features a patent-pending design that supports natural movement in every direction. Soft, knit fabric with light compression around the torso to recreate a snug, womb-like feel without confinement, while the roomy, hip-healthy sack allows for proper leg positioning and natural development. A two-way zipper makes nighttime diaper changes quick and fuss-free.

The design has been extensively validated through concept testing and in-home use. In testing with U.S. moms of babies under 24 months, 95% expressed interest in SwaddleStretch, calling it a "game changer" for babies who don't sleep well in traditional swaddles, or swaddles that keep arms in one position.

SwaddleStretch is designed to complement HALO's award-winning SleepSack Swaddle, giving parents trusted options as they learn their baby's unique sleep style. As the first step in HALO's safer Sleepwear System, it reinforces the brand's long-standing commitment to combining expert-backed design with real parent insight.

The HALO SleepSack SwaddleStretch is available now at www.halosleep.com in Newborn size, 6-12lbs and a variety of on-trend colors (Grey, Mushroom, Lavender, and Sage). MSRP: $34.99.

About HALO

Founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, after the loss of his firstborn to SIDS, HALO was created with one mission: to make safer sleep easier for every family. More than 30 years later, HALO continues to lead in safe sleep innovation; trusted by hospitals, loved by parents, and dedicated to giving families peace of mind through thoughtfully designed products.

From the original SleepSack® Wearable Blanket to the award-winning BassiNest®, every HALO product is created to help babies sleep safely and comfortably from birth through toddlerhood.

Today, HALO products are used in over 1,500 hospitals nationwide, with more than 40% of newborns wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. Through partnerships with hospitals, government agencies, and nonprofits, HALO extends its mission beyond the nursery, donating over $2.6 million in products to hospitals and more than 540,000 essentials to families in need.

HALO is part of HALO Dream, a company committed to helping families rest easier, together.

For more on HALO, please visit: www.halosleep.com

