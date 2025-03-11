HALO® Launches the BassiNest® Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0

"By integrating smart technology and soothing motions with the patented HALO BassiNest design, we're giving parents the ultimate support for better sleep." Post this

"The launch of the BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 is a game-changer for families," says CEO, Walter Lehneis. "By integrating smart technology and soothing motions with the patented HALO BassiNest design, we're giving parents the ultimate support for better sleep."

The BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 offers fully customizable smart soothing options, paired with HALO's best-selling bassinet design. Parents can choose from over 140 soothing combinations or select expert-designed sleep programs tailored to different developmental stages, including newborn and weaning within the HALO BassiNest app.

Key smart features include:

AutoSoothe™ Technology – Detects baby's cries and automatically initiates soothing motions, vibration and sound.

Customizable Soothing Options – Choose to "soothe your way" and select motion (side-to-side rocking or vibration), speed option and from 5 calming sounds with volume control, or select from one of the 6 expert-designed presets that are tailored to baby's age and stage, allowing parents to create the perfect sleep environment for their baby.

Mobile App Control – Parents can adjust settings remotely, from bed or another room via the HALO app, making it easy to adjust and personalizing their baby's sleep experience.

In addition to its smart technology, the BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 offers unmatched flexibility and ease of use:

360° Swivel – The only bassinet that swivels over the bed, so parents can sleep inches from their baby for closer, safer sleep.

Easy Lowering Wall – Allows for quick access for feeding, soothing, or cuddling without leaving bed—especially beneficial for postpartum and C-section recovery.

Safe Breathable Mesh - The breathable mesh sidewalls of the BassiNest allow for maximum airflow.

The BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 is JPMA-certified for safety and features breathable mesh walls for full visibility and airflow. It includes a 100% cotton fitted sheet and mattress pad, ensuring a cozy and comfortable sleep environment. The HALO BassiNest Connected Swivel Sleeper 3.0 is now available for purchase at halosleep.com and coming soon to select Target stores, MSRP $399.99.

About HALO Sleep

HALO was founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, who tragically lost his firstborn to SIDS. Over 30 years later, HALO carries on Bill's mission to make safe sleep easier and more accessible. HALO is a trusted resource for the modern parent and offers a growing line of products thoughtfully developed and diligently tested to help babies sleep safely from birth through toddlerhood. HALO is proud to be used in over 1,500 hospitals, with over 40% of babies wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. HALO proudly partners with hospitals, government agencies and nonprofits to offer safe sleep essentials to all families, regardless of financial circumstances. To date, they've donated $2.6M in products to hospitals and over $540K to families in need.

For more on HALO Sleep, please visit: www.halosleep.com

