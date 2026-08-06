HALO® SleepSack® SwaddleStretch™ Newborn Swaddle Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Awards Winner

Innovative Newborn Swaddle Recognized for Supporting Safer Sleep and Natural Movement

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HALO Dream, the leader in safer sleep for more than 30 years and the inventor of the SleepSack®, today announced that the HALO SwaddleStretch Newborn Swaddle has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards in the Bedroom & Nursery category.

Designed for newborns who prefer natural arm movement while still enjoying the snug, womb-like comfort of a swaddle, the HALO SleepSack SwaddleStretch is a patent-pending newborn swaddle that gives babies the freedom to move naturally while still helping reduce the Moro reflex. Stretchy sleeves allow babies' arms to rest up, out or anywhere in between, supporting self-soothing while helping ease the startle reflex. A soft knit fabric and HALO's lightly supportive Snug Zone™ create a secure, cozy feel without restricting movement, while the roomy, hip-healthy sack supports natural leg positioning and healthy development.

Whether families are bringing home their first baby or discovering what helps their newborn sleep best, the HALO SleepSack SwaddleStretch is designed to provide a flexible, safer sleep solution that adapts to each baby's unique sleep style. Powered by HALO's most significant swaddle innovation since the original SleepSack, the HALO SleepSack SwaddleStretch features a patent-pending design that supports natural movement in every direction.

Since launch, parents have shared that SwaddleStretch was the first swaddle that truly worked for babies who never settled comfortably in traditional swaddles, reinforcing its role as a trusted sleep solution for families navigating different sleep styles. Powered by HALO's most significant swaddle innovation since the original SleepSack, SwaddleStretch creates a true middle ground between traditional arms-in swaddles and arms-free sleep. Breathable 0.5 TOG fabric and the thoughtfully designed stretch allow babies to bring their hands to their mouth, and self-soothe while still helping soften the Moro reflex. A two-way zipper makes nighttime diaper changes quick and fuss-free.

The award-winning HALO SleepSack SwaddleStretch Newborn Swaddle (MSRP $34.99) is available at halosleep.com and select retailers nationwide.

About HALO

Founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, after the loss of his firstborn to SIDS, HALO was created with one mission: to make safer sleep easier for every family. More than 30 years later, HALO continues to lead in safe sleep innovation; trusted by hospitals, loved by parents, and dedicated to giving families peace of mind through thoughtfully designed products.

From the original SleepSack Wearable Blanket to the award-winning BassiNest, every HALO product is created to help babies sleep safely and comfortably from birth through toddlerhood.

Today, HALO products are used in over 1,500 birthing hospitals nationwide, with more than 40% of newborns wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. Through partnerships with hospitals, government agencies, and nonprofits, HALO extends its mission beyond the nursery, donating over $2.6 million in products to hospitals and more than 540,000 essentials to families in need.

HALO is part of HALO Dream, a company committed to helping families rest easier, together.

For more on HALO, please visit: www.halosleep.com

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, HALO®, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.halosleep.com

SOURCE HALO®