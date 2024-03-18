HALO Space Announces Critical Milestone in Upcoming Test Flight

"As the most advanced near space company in the sector in terms of technical development, safety is our top priority, which is why we've consistently tested each system that makes up our flight program," said HALO Space CEO Carlos Mira. Post this

HALO plans to begin offering commercial flights in 2026, starting at $164,000 — a fraction of the price of orbital and suborbital flight offerings. They aim to bring 10,000 humans to space to experience the Overview Effect — viewing the blue halo around the curvature of the Earth — in this decade.

"To see the darkness of space against the blue marble is almost a religious experience," said Mira. "I've spoken with several astronauts about the feeling of profound transformation when you view the Overview Effect. Everyone should get the chance to see our home from such a view."

Because the helium balloon-powered ascent is gradual, there is no heavy acceleration or G-forces, meaning nearly anyone can board a HALO flight without the need for special training. The 4-6 hour flight time, including 1-2 hours at a maximum altitude of up to 35 km, allows for more time to take in 360º views of Earth with much larger windows than those on traditional planes or rockets.

HALO Space is also passionate about finding ways to include people who have a desire to travel to space, but cannot afford the cost of a flight. They are currently developing a program that will enable these individuals to fly by removing the barrier of cost.

"The most successful companies have the best teammates and partners, which is why we are grateful for the privilege to work with some incredible names in the space sector who have decades of experience," said HALO Space CTO Alberto Castrillo. "We are conscious that as pioneers in this nascent category of near space tourism we must contribute to build solid pillars for the safe development of this industry."

The development of HALO's flight program — the pressurized capsule, balloon and all operational systems — is led by expert engineers with over 30 years of professional experience.

HALO is working alongside aeronautical and space authorities in the U.S., Australia, Saudi Arabia and Spain — which is where the company plans to operate its four bases year-round. These locations have been chosen based on the adequacy of their meteorology, territory, and airspace for safe near space stratospheric flights. Specifically, the requirement for the probability of catastrophic failure is set to be lower than 1 in 100 million. In instances where systems fall short of the required level, HALO implements redundancy by creating duplicate backup systems.

"It is magnificent to see our vision of making space flight more accessible come to life," said Mira. "To prove our concept and showcase all systems working together will signal to the world that near space tourism with HALO Space is ready for lift off."

About HALO Space:

HALO Space is a global space tourism company that will offer zero-emission commercial flights between 25 and 40 kilometers high, allowing passengers to observe the curvature of the planet Earth and the vastness of Space in a flight that lasts up to 6 hours. This will be possible thanks to its aerospace balloon, equipped with a pressurized capsule with capacity for eight passengers and a pilot, which will have panel windows offering a 360º view.

Founded in 2021, HALO Space was initially incubated by the prestigious consulting firm Arthur D. Little in its Breakthrough Incubator program. After securing €5 million in seed funding, HALO operates independently and is led by industry veterans Carlos Mira, CEO, and Alberto Castrillo, chief technology officer (CTO). HALO Space works with a select group of top-tier aerospace companies such as CT Engineering Group, Aciturri, GMV and TIFR in the development of its spaceflight program. For more information, please visit http://www.halospaceflight.com.

