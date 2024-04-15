HALO Space Unveils Space Tourism Capsule By Frank Stephenson Design

"Passengers will spend up to six hours inside our spaceship, and we want every minute to be unforgettable. Frank and his team have created a capsule to enhance our flight experience, utilizing unique resources, design and technology," said Carlos Mira, CEO of HALO Space. Post this

HALO Space and Frank Stephenson Design prioritized incorporating already-certified components into their capsule design in lieu of in-house development.

"This ensures a higher degree of safety while significantly reducing development time," said Mira. "For example, by using an existing seat model, already certified for aeronautical use by EASA, we comply with the strictest safety standards in the industry and avoid years of development and testing required to certify components, getting passengers to experience the beauty of the Halo Effect sooner."

The capsule will be 5 meters wide and 3.5 meters tall, made of aluminum alloy and composite materials for a total take off weight of 3,500 kilograms. The spaceship will house eight passengers and one pilot, with large viewing windows at 2.82 square meters.

Key components of space travel, from weight distribution to materials used to industry regulations, were all considered by the design team alongside HALO partners before any stylistic choices were considered for The Aurora.

"Working on a project of this magnitude brings about many challenges from a design perspective," said Frank Stephenson, Creative Director and Founder of Frank Stephenson Design. "Crafting a beautiful interior for passengers whilst considering factors like strict safety regulations and weight distribution gave us some challenging hurdles to overcome. I am so proud of what we have achieved."

The design of The Aurora takes heavy inspiration from Space Age architecture and design, with a heavy use of curved lines, curved edges, and reflective materials. Like the arms of the Milky Way, eight seats branch out from the center of the capsule to look out one of the largest windows in the space tourism industry.

The capsule will be brought to the edge of space via a helium balloon, creating an easy ascent with no increased G-forces. Gradual ascension yields longer flight times than other space tourism companies, averaging a 4-6 hour flight time with 1-2 hours at a maximum altitude of up to 35 km.

HALO plans to begin offering commercial flights in 2026, starting at $164,000 — a fraction of the price of orbital and suborbital flight offerings, with the goal of 10,000 passengers serviced by 2030. To make space tourism more accessible, HALO Space is also currently developing a program that would remove financial barriers for those passionate about space exploration who cannot afford the ticket price.

For more information on HALO Space and their new design, please visit http://www.halospaceflight.com.

About HALO Space:

HALO Space is a global space tourism company that will offer zero-emission commercial flights between 25 and 40 kilometers high, allowing passengers to observe the curvature of the planet Earth and the vastness of Space in a flight that lasts up to 6 hours. This will be possible thanks to its stratospheric balloon, with a pressurized capsule with capacity for eight passengers and a pilot, which will have panel windows offering a 360º view.

Founded in 2021, HALO Space was initially incubated by the prestigious consulting firm Arthur D. Little in its Breakthrough Incubator program. After securing €5 million in seed funding, HALO operates independently and is led by industry veterans Carlos Mira, CEO, and Alberto Castrillo, chief technology officer (CTO). HALO Space works with a select group of top-tier aerospace companies such as CT Engineering Group, Aciturri, GMV and TIFR in the development of its spaceflight program. For more information, please visit http://www.halospaceflight.com.

About Frank Stephenson Design:

Frank Stephenson Design is a leading design studio, with world class talent, based in London, UK. Applying design expertise across a broad industry remit, from shaping the future of mobility, to innovative new products that will positively impact society.

Founded in 2018, Frank Stephenson Design represents the culmination of the talent and skills of one of the most renowned designers today, Frank Stephenson, and seeks to create a lasting, strong and positive impact through added design value for all its clients.

To ensure the future of design doesn't lose its human touch to computers and AI, Frank Stephenson launched 'Learn to Sketch with Frank' in 2023, a comprehensive online course that teaches the key principles of creative sketching, blending theory with practical techniques and streamed videos.

YouTube is one of the most important mediums used by the design house to share work and in April 2020, Frank Stephenson launched his official YouTube channel amassing over 226,000 subscribers to date and over 125,000 followers on the Chinese social media platform Bili Bili.

In 2023, a Frank Stephenson Design product, babyark, won the Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, USA.

Media Contact

Benjamin Engel, HALO Space, 7754464678, [email protected], https://www.halospaceflight.com/

SOURCE HALO Space