HALO® Unveils Its Latest Safe Sleep Innovation with a Collection of Breathable Mesh Cribs

Halo's New 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Crib is a Safe, Breathable Sleep Space That Grows With Baby, Converting from Bassinet to Crib to Toddler Bed
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HALO, the leader in infant sleep for over 30 years, proudly introduces their next evolution in safe sleep: the 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Crib. Designed to provide a breathable sleep environment that grows with children, this innovative crib continues HALO's commitment to create better and safer sleep solutions for families. This thoughtfully designed crib features patented breathable mesh walls that promote airflow while keeping little hands and feet safely inside and pacifiers within reach, giving parents peace of mind and better sleep for the whole family.
HALO's 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Wood Crib blends design with functionality. Unlike traditional cribs, the breathable mesh siding enhances safety without compromising on aesthetics. With an on-trend mid-century modern design it is a statement item that easily converts from a newborn bassinet to a baby crib to a toddler bed with the included conversion kit – offering long-term value for parents as little ones grow and transition from one sleep stage to the next. The crib's removable legs provide two height options to accommodate parents' needs and make it easier to reach baby.
"We set out to redefine the crib by replacing traditional, rigid slats—long a standard feature—with a breathable mesh surface that enhances airflow and gives parents a clear view of their baby," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. "This crib is not only a groundbreaking innovation in safe sleep but also a beautifully designed piece of furniture. We were committed to ensuring that parents never have to choose between style and function."
The 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Wood Crib is GREENGUARD GOLD and Baby Safety Alliance certified, to ensure it is built to be just as safe as it is timeless. It is crafted from premium New Zealand pinewood and finished with a non-toxic, baby-safe coating that is free from lead, phthalates and formaldehyde. The HALO 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Wood Crib is available now, in 5 color variations at halosleep.com. MSRP: $599.99.
Also available, is the Breathable Mesh Mini Crib, which is a smaller version of the standard crib and can convert from bassinet to crib. The smaller size makes it ideal for room-sharing or smaller living spaces. The Breathable Mesh Mini Crib is also available in 5 color variations at halosleep.com. MSRP: $399.99.
About HALO Sleep
HALO was founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, who tragically lost his firstborn to SIDS. Over 30 years later, HALO carries on Bill's mission to make safe sleep easier and more accessible. HALO is a trusted resource for the modern parent and offers a growing line of products thoughtfully developed and diligently tested to help babies sleep safely from birth through toddlerhood. HALO is proud to be used in over 1,500 hospitals, with over 40% of babies wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. HALO proudly partners with hospitals, government agencies and nonprofits to offer safe sleep essentials to all families, regardless of financial circumstances. To date, they've donated $2.6M in products to hospitals and over 540K to families in need.
