HALO® Unveils Its Latest Safe Sleep Innovation with a Collection of Breathable Mesh Cribs

"We set out to redefine the crib by replacing traditional, rigid slats—long a standard feature—with a breathable mesh surface that enhances airflow and gives parents a clear view of their baby," said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO Dream. "This crib is not only a groundbreaking innovation in safe sleep but also a beautifully designed piece of furniture. We were committed to ensuring that parents never have to choose between style and function."

The 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Wood Crib is GREENGUARD GOLD and Baby Safety Alliance certified, to ensure it is built to be just as safe as it is timeless. It is crafted from premium New Zealand pinewood and finished with a non-toxic, baby-safe coating that is free from lead, phthalates and formaldehyde. The HALO 3-in-1 Breathable Mesh Convertible Wood Crib is available now, in 5 color variations at halosleep.com. MSRP: $599.99.

Also available, is the Breathable Mesh Mini Crib, which is a smaller version of the standard crib and can convert from bassinet to crib. The smaller size makes it ideal for room-sharing or smaller living spaces. The Breathable Mesh Mini Crib is also available in 5 color variations at halosleep.com. MSRP: $399.99.

About HALO Sleep

HALO was founded in 1994 by Bill Schmid, who tragically lost his firstborn to SIDS. Over 30 years later, HALO carries on Bill's mission to make safe sleep easier and more accessible. HALO is a trusted resource for the modern parent and offers a growing line of products thoughtfully developed and diligently tested to help babies sleep safely from birth through toddlerhood. HALO is proud to be used in over 1,500 hospitals, with over 40% of babies wrapped in a HALO swaddle at birth. HALO proudly partners with hospitals, government agencies and nonprofits to offer safe sleep essentials to all families, regardless of financial circumstances. To date, they've donated $2.6M in products to hospitals and over 540K to families in need.

For more on HALO Sleep, please visit: www.halosleep.com

