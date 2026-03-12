HaloBridge Technologies Launches HaloBridge Mobile™ to Extend Human-in-the-Middle AI Governance to Mobile Workflows

HaloBridge Technologies, the company behind the HaloBridge AI governance platform powered by the Gallo document intelligence engine, today announced HaloBridge Mobile™, enabling organizations to capture evidence, review AI-assisted documents, and certify decisions through Human-in-the-Middle™ review workflows directly from mobile devices—extending audit-grade AI oversight into real-world operations.
As organizations rapidly deploy artificial intelligence to process documents, automate workflows, and analyze sensitive operational data, the need for human oversight and verifiable governance has become increasingly critical.
HaloBridge was created to address this challenge by introducing Human-in-the-Middle™ (HIM) review workflows designed to keep AI-assisted processes transparent, accountable, and auditable.
HaloBridge Mobile extends these capabilities beyond the desktop, enabling users to submit documents, review AI-assisted outputs, and certify operational decisions directly from mobile devices.
This allows organizations to maintain governance controls even when work occurs in the field, across distributed teams, or outside traditional office environments.
Mobile Evidence Capture for AI-Governed Workflows
Organizations across healthcare, finance, legal, and enterprise operations are increasingly deploying AI-assisted workflows, creating a growing need for transparent oversight, AI governance, and verifiable decision accountability.
Through integration with the HaloBridge platform and its underlying Gallo document intelligence engine, the mobile client enables documents and supporting evidence to be securely captured and routed into governed workflows.
Users can attach:
- photos
- video recordings
- audio evidence
- written notes
- supporting files
to create a complete operational evidence record tied to specific business decisions.
Once submitted, documents and evidence pass through structured Human-in-the-Middle review workflows, where designated reviewers validate AI-generated outputs, approve document actions, and generate audit-ready evidence logs.
These capabilities support organizations operating in environments where documentation integrity, accountability, and decision traceability are essential.
Built for Secure Enterprise Deployment
HaloBridge Mobile is designed to operate with both HaloBridge Cloud deployments and self-hosted Gallo infrastructure, giving organizations flexibility to meet their own security, compliance, and data residency requirements.
This architecture allows companies to deploy AI-assisted document workflows while maintaining governance, compliance oversight, and operational transparency across distributed teams and mobile operations.
Founder Perspective
"Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving into operational workflows, but governance mechanisms haven't kept pace," said Gregory Savitch, Founder of HaloBridge Technologies.
"HaloBridge Mobile extends Human-in-the-Middle oversight to wherever work happens — allowing organizations to maintain accountability and auditability even outside the office."
Private Preview
HaloBridge Mobile is currently available in private preview, with early access available at:
https://www.halobridge.ai/private-preview/
About HaloBridge Technologies
HaloBridge Technologies develops AI governance infrastructure for enterprises operating in regulated environments, ensuring artificial intelligence systems remain transparent, accountable, and auditable.
The HaloBridge platform combines AI automation, Human-in-the-Middle oversight, and audit-grade evidence tracking to help organizations safely deploy AI across critical business workflows.
HaloBridge Technologies is focused on building infrastructure for governed AI systems in regulated industries, helping organizations safely integrate artificial intelligence into critical workflows while maintaining governance, compliance, and decision accountability.
