HaloNinjas Acquires Cartalogic, Strengthening Pure-Play Halo Expertise

HaloNinjas has acquired Cartalogic, bringing together two pure-play Halo partners with deep platform expertise and a shared focus on customer outcomes. The acquisition consolidates specialist Halo consulting, managed services, and operational enhancement capabilities to better support customers across the Halo ecosystem. There is no change to service continuity, delivery teams, or customer engagements

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HaloNinjas today announced the acquisition of Cartalogic, bringing together two pure-play Halo partners to further strengthen delivery capability and customer outcomes across the Halo ecosystem.

Both organisations are exclusively focused on Halo, with deep platform expertise and a shared commitment to practical delivery, operational excellence, and long-term customer success. Cartalogic has built a strong reputation for developing experienced, certified Halo consultants and delivering successful outcomes for more than 20 customers across multiple industry sectors. HaloNinjas and Cartalogic have worked closely throughout the past year, combining expertise and resources to meet increasing market demand.

This acquisition formalises that collaboration, consolidating specialist knowledge to offer customers a broader and more comprehensive Halo services capability, including implementation, managed services, and ongoing operational enhancement. For customers, there will be no change to service continuity, delivery teams, or support arrangements. Existing relationships and services will continue without disruption.

HaloNinjas looks forward to welcoming Cartalogic customers and continuing to support them with a clear focus on quality, consistency, and measurable outcomes within the Halo platform.

Media Contact

Jon Adlum, HaloNinjas Limited, 44 7511579875, [email protected], https://www.haloninjas.com

SOURCE HaloNinjas Limited