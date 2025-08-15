HaloNinjas Secures Strategic Investment from Start Something Ventures

HaloNinjas, Scotland's only dedicated HaloITSM partner in EMEA, has secured a strategic growth investment from Indianapolis-based Start Something Ventures to accelerate its enterprise service management practice across the USA and Europe. Leveraging SSV's 250-strong investor network and go-to-market expertise, HaloNinjas will expand its consulting teams and delivery capabilities to win large-scale ITSM transformation engagements in public and private sectors. This partnership underscores both firms' commitment to driving complex, enterprise-grade service management solutions at scale.

DUNDEE, Scotland, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HaloNinjas, Scotland's only pure-play HaloITSM partner in EMEA, has entered into a definitive agreement with Start Something Ventures (SSV), an Indianapolis-based angel investment group, to fuel its expansion across the USA and Europe. This strategic alliance will tap into SSV's extensive investor network and deep go-to-market expertise to accelerate HaloNinjas' enterprise service management engagements and strengthen its capacity to deliver best-in-class IT service management solutions.

"From day one, Jon and Chris demonstrated an exceptional track record delivering complex, enterprise-grade service management transformations," said Bob Carlson, Partner at Start Something Ventures. "We see enormous potential in their pure-play HaloITSM focus and look forward to leveraging our network and operational playbook to help them win large-scale deals in North America and beyond."

Jon Adlum, Co-Founder of HaloNinjas, added, "SSV's support comes at a pivotal time as we deepen our enterprise service management practice. Their backing empowers us to extend our consulting teams, refine our delivery methodologies, and engage with major public- and private-sector organizations across the US and EMEA."

Chris Martin, Co-Founder of HaloNinjas, commented, "This investment underpins our commitment to enterprise customers who demand robust, scalable service management. SSV's investment will enable us to accelerate our ability to deliver successful, company-wide ITSM transformations."

About HaloNinjas

Established in 2024 and headquartered in Scotland, HaloNinjas is the only dedicated HaloITSM partner in EMEA, specializing exclusively in IT service management consulting, implementation, and support for enterprise organizations. With deep experience across finance, healthcare, telecoms, and government sectors, HaloNinjas helps customers streamline cross-department workflows, enforce governance, and unlock the full power of the HaloITSM platform.

About Start Something Ventures

Start Something Ventures is an angel investment firm in Indianapolis, Indiana, focused on early-stage technology and SaaS companies. Backed by a community of over 250 active investors, SSV has deployed across 35+ portfolio companies and brings proven expertise in scaling businesses from seed through growth stages.

