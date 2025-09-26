Halperin Park Announces Significant Gifts From The Communities Foundation of Texas and The Moody Foundation

"These generous donations from two of Texas' most distinguished private foundations demonstrate their belief in the power of this park to reconnect communities and become a true destination for the region." Post this

"Halperin Park embodies CFT's vision of building thriving communities and our belief that everyone in our community should have equitable access to opportunities to improve their lives and the lives of their families," said Wayne White, President and CEO at Communities Foundation of Texas. "We believe this transformative project will become both a literal and figurative bridge for our community, bolstering Southern Dallas for both current and future generations."

In addition to the CFT Amphitheater, the Dallas Park Board also approved the naming of "The Moody Fountain," made possible by a $1 million donation from the Moody Foundation. The Moody Fountain is a striking, S-curve rain-curtain waterfall connecting the park's elevated central landing – known as the Texas Capital Landing – to the children's zone. The feature is envisioned as a stunning and soothing visual attraction showcasing the park's design, which is rooted in the unique topography of Oak Cliff.

"Halperin Park – both a work of art and a gathering place – reflects the beauty and resilience of Southern Dallas. We are proud to join so many partners in supporting this 'park with a purpose' and look forward to seeing how it will uplift families, foster connection and inspire future generations," said Francie Moody-Dahlberg, Trustee and President CEO of the Moody Foundation.

With phase one construction nearly 80 percent complete, these types of private donations not only reinforce the generational impact that Halperin Park will have on Southern Dallas, but they also help ensure the project remains on track for a Spring 2026 opening.

About Halperin Park (formerly Southern Gateway Park)

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. This "park with a purpose" will transform the city's southern sector and be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff. Once open, the park will attract an estimated 2 million visitors annually and is predicted to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in its first five years. In addition to native landscape and ample green space, park amenities will include: a bandshell for concerts and live events, an inclusive children's playground, outdoor classroom space, a multi-purpose building for dining and community events, integrated history exhibits, a dedicated food truck area, interactive water features, and so much more. Together with the Dallas Zoo's Master Plan, the collective capital investment in this area will exceed $250 million, the largest investment in Southern Dallas in decades.

About Communities Foundation of Texas

The mission of Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) is to improve the lives of all people in our community by investing in their health, wealth, living and learning. CFT works to accomplish this by growing community giving, expanding community impact, and advancing community equity. With a vision of building thriving communities for all, CFT works locally and across the state with many individuals, families, companies, foundations, and nonprofits through a variety of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking initiatives. CFT professionally manages more than 1,300 charitable funds and has awarded more than $2.9 billion in grants since its founding in 1953.

About the Moody Foundation

The Moody Foundation was established by W.L. Moody, Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody in 1942 to share their good fortune and make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Since then, the Foundation has pledged and awarded more than $2.5 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured and inspired generations of Texans. The Moody Foundation continues with a board of three trustees: Frances Moody-Dahlberg, Ross Moody and Elizabeth "Elle" Moody. Learn more at MoodyF.org

