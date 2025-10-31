Halperin Park Celebrates The Incredible People Who Shaped Oak Cliff Via 12th Street Promenade, Walk of Fame

"The 12th Street Promenade invites park visitors to 'walk in the footsteps of giants' — prominent leaders, artists, activists and everyday citizens, and discover how their vision, resilience and spirit of unity left an enduring imprint on the neighborhood," said April Allen. Post this

In order to help finalize this inaugural group, the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation has created an e-book (https://www.halperinpark.org/walk-of-fame) with compelling profiles of nearly 40 Oak Cliff luminaries – some that immediately spring to mind, as well as those who may not be as well-known. In addition, the Foundation is inviting the community to submit additional names for current and future consideration (nomination criteria can be found here: https://www.halperinpark.org/walk-of-fame). The following are just a few of the dynamic individuals highlighted in the e-book:

Anthony Boswell (1833–1893): Born into slavery, acquired a substantial tract of land that would become the 10th Street community, a historically significant African American enclave where he became a prosperous merchant. Elizabeth Chapel CME Church, a longtime spiritual and cultural hub for Oak Cliff residents, was named in honor of his wife.

Thomas Marsalis (1852–1919): Visionary businessman who helped develop what became the affluent suburb of Oak Cliff. His legacy lives on in Dallas through namesakes such as Marsalis Avenue, Marsalis Park and the Marsalis Park Zoo (which now occupies the 150-acre tract he originally dedicated).

Octavio Medellin (1907–1999): Respected Mexican American sculptor and educator who shaped Texas's 20th-century art scene. He was a key member of the Dallas Nine (a group of artists who shaped the Texas Regionalist movement) and founded the Medellín School of Sculpture in Dallas. His works are held in major collections, including the Dallas Museum of Art and SMU.

Stevie Ray Vaughan (1954–1990) and brother Jimmie Vaughan (b. 1951): Legendary Texas blues guitarists with deep roots in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. Stevie Ray, renowned for his fiery guitar work and soulful voice, rose to fame in the 1980s with his band Double Trouble. Jimmie co-founded the Fabulous Thunderbirds, blending blues with R&B and rock influences. Both grew up immersed in Oak Cliff's vibrant music scene, performing in local clubs and shaping the area's rich musical culture.

"The 12th Street Promenade invites park visitors to 'walk in the footsteps of giants' — prominent leaders, artists, activists and everyday citizens, and discover how their vision, resilience and spirit of unity left an enduring imprint on the neighborhood," said April Allen, president and chief executive officer of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. "We like to say that Halperin Park is a park by the community, in the community, for the community, and the Promenade is at the heart of that vision."

Those who wish to view the e-book or nominate additional candidates for consideration may go to www.halperinpark.org. The inaugural 12th Street Walk of Fame class/honorees will be determined by the Foundation and its Community Advisory Council and announced in February 2026.

About Halperin Park (formerly Southern Gateway Park)

Slated to open in Spring 2026, Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. This "park with a purpose" will transform the city's southern sector and be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff. Once open, the park will attract an estimated 2 million visitors annually and is predicted to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in its first five years. In addition to native landscape and ample green space, park amenities will include: a stage and pavilion for concerts and live events, an inclusive children's playground, outdoor classroom space, a multi-purpose building for dining and community events, integrated history exhibits, a dedicated food truck area, interactive water features, and so much more. Together with the Dallas Zoo's Master Plan, the collective capital investment in this area will exceed $250 million, the largest investment in Southern Dallas' history.

