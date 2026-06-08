Halperin Park Named Official Dallas Watch Party Site for FIFA World Cup 26™ in Collaboration with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee

"We wanted to create a safe, welcoming and high-energy environment where families can experience the magic of the World Cup right in their own backyard," said April Allen, President and CEO of Halperin Park and the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. Post this

Mexico vs. South Africa – June 11 at 2 p.m.

USA vs. Paraguay – June 12 at 8 p.m.

Mexico vs. South Korea – June 18 at 8 p.m.

USA vs. Australia – June 19 at 2 p.m.

Mexico vs. Czechia – June 24 at 8 p.m.

USA vs. Türkiye – June 25 at 9 p.m.

Fans can watch the live broadcasts under the bandshell or from the Great Lawn on the Park's bespoke 300-square-foot LED wall, as well as several other large-scale LED screens throughout the park. Each watch party will feature local DJs and other dynamic cultural showcases, a curated assortment of food trucks, and access to the park's family-friendly signature amenities such as the Great Lawn, children's playground and interactive water features. In addition, the park will offer special football-themed versions of its most popular programming all month long, including story time, craft zone, face painting and much more.

"We wanted to create a safe, welcoming and high-energy environment where families can experience the magic of the World Cup right in their own backyard," said April Allen, President and CEO of Halperin Park and the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. "Whether you are wearing green, white and red for El Tri or red, white and blue for the USMNT, we are turning Dallas's newest public green space into an outdoor living room where fans can connect, cheer and make unforgettable memories."

Noelle LeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, North Texas FWC Organizing Committee, explains why Halperin Park is the perfect choice to host official neighborhood watch parties: "The World Cup brings the world together, and that is exactly what Halperin Park is designed to do for Dallas," she said. "These watch parties are about more than just soccer – they are a celebration of our diverse cultures and the vibrant, welcoming spirit of our community."

The park is also partnered with several FIFA Commercial Partners and the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee Host City Supporters to bring immersive activations to its guests. Highlights include:

Adidas – The Adidas Trionda is the Official Match Ball of FIFA World Cup 26, and Adidas is bringing an incredible life-size replica to Halperin Park for fan photos. Inspired by the iconic "la ola" wave, the Trionda Pro's flowing panel design reflects the energy of the tournament's three host nations and captures the unity and excitement of soccer's biggest stage. Featuring a tricolor wave panel that blends the star, maple leaf, and eagle emblems to represent the spirit and connection of the three FIFA World Cup 26 host nations in an iconic design.

McDonald's – McDonald's is more than a restaurant, it is a place where people from all walks of life connect, celebrate, and create memories. Much like the World Cup, which unites cultures and communities across the globe through a shared love of the game, McDonald's is proud to help foster moments of connection that transcend backgrounds and generations. Through things like the McDonald's Photo Bus, a kids' kick-to-win opportunity, iconic character appearances and food donations, local Owner/Operators are excited to help create meaningful experiences for fans while celebrating the diversity, unity and community spirit that make North Texas so special.

Anheuser-Busch – The official beer of the FIFA World Cup 26, Michelob ULTRA is proud to sponsor the Halperin Park watch parties, creating an elevated experience for the community to come together and enjoy every moment of the tournament. Known for bringing together fitness, fun and superior performance, Michelob ULTRA connects with soccer fans through a shared passion for the game. Fans can enjoy enhanced viewing with Michelob ULTRA-branded spaces and offerings throughout the USMNT and El Tri match schedules.

UT Southwestern Medical Center – UT Southwestern Medical Center, an Official Host City Supporter of FIFA World Cup Dallas™, is proud to partner with Halperin Park for its community watch parties. Throughout World Cup Dallas, UT Southwestern will provide complementary sunscreen to help park visitors of all ages stay sun safe while enjoying the festivities.

About Halperin Park

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. This "park with a purpose" is already transforming the city's southern sector and poised to be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff. The park will attract an estimated 2 million visitors annually and is predicted to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in its first five years. In addition to native landscape and ample green space, park amenities include: a stage and pavilion for concerts and live events, an inclusive children's playground, outdoor classroom space, a multi-purpose building for dining and community events, integrated history exhibits, a dedicated food truck area, interactive water features, and so much more.

About The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee is the official entity responsible for planning and delivering the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience in North Texas. As one of the tournament's key Host Cities, Dallas will welcome teams and fans from around the world, hosting nine matches at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and a multi-week FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas at Fair Park. The Official Dallas World Cup Host City Supporters are UT Southwestern Medical Center, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Choctaw Casinos, Dallas Cowboys, Daniel L. Hunt and the North Texas Sports Foundation – who will all play key roles in supporting community and Legacy initiatives aligned with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

Media Contact

Kristin Kelly, Halperin Park, 1 214-952-0047, [email protected], www.halperinpark.org

SOURCE Halperin Park