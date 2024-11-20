Halve Kaff Coffee Launches 'Pour to the People' Program to Aid In-Person Community Organizing

In response to the election, a new buy 2, donate 1 option benefits groups dedicated to building local communities.
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halve Kaff, a new reduced caffeine coffee brand, announces a program to donate their coffee to support grassroots community building groups that are connecting people face to face. Starting today, when 2 or more bags of small batch, fresh roasted coffee beans are ordered from halvekaff.com, 1 bag of coffee will be donated to a qualifying non-profit group to serve at their meetings. The program, titled 'Pour to the People,' brings to life the company's mission of spreading chill to make the world a better pace. Customers can nominate groups to donate to, while organizers themselves can apply directly for donations.
"This is our way of reacting to the election, to recognize places where people are coming together to form community and supporting those in need of connection" said Halve Kaff founder, who playfully wishes to remain anonymous. "Buying someone a coffee is a simple gesture of kindness. We hope through this program, those who are investing their time and energy to a good cause can feel this kindness from us."
Just as Halve Kaff cuts out half the caffeine from its coffee, it has cut out participating in online forums that have become unhealthy for some. Halve Kaff has chosen to stay off social media platforms, encouraging customers not to follow the brand, but rather "follow their chill." Marketing efforts are prioritizing offline and personalized one-on-one communications, another way supporting community gatherings aligns with the beliefs of the brand.
Full coffee donation program details can be found here: https://halvekaff.com/pages/pour-to-the-people-program
About Halve Kaff
Halve Kaff is a D2C coffee company that features exclusively half-caff coffee. Offering a high quality, fresh roasted half-caff blend of beans, the product appeals to those looking for a delicious coffee without the downsides of too much caffeine. The benefits of half-caff coffee are communicated in a cheeky and fanatical tone by the brand, bringing some fun to this niche category.
Media Contact
Jason Powers, Halve Kaff Coffee, 1 (646) 657-8672, [email protected], https://halvekaff.com/
SOURCE Halve Kaff Coffee
