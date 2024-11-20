Halve Kaff Coffee Launches 'Pour to the People' Program to Aid In-Person Community Organizing

"This is our way of reacting to the election, to recognize places where people are coming together to form community and supporting those in need of connection" said Halve Kaff founder Post this

Just as Halve Kaff cuts out half the caffeine from its coffee, it has cut out participating in online forums that have become unhealthy for some. Halve Kaff has chosen to stay off social media platforms, encouraging customers not to follow the brand, but rather "follow their chill." Marketing efforts are prioritizing offline and personalized one-on-one communications, another way supporting community gatherings aligns with the beliefs of the brand.

Full coffee donation program details can be found here: https://halvekaff.com/pages/pour-to-the-people-program

About Halve Kaff

Halve Kaff is a D2C coffee company that features exclusively half-caff coffee. Offering a high quality, fresh roasted half-caff blend of beans, the product appeals to those looking for a delicious coffee without the downsides of too much caffeine. The benefits of half-caff coffee are communicated in a cheeky and fanatical tone by the brand, bringing some fun to this niche category.

