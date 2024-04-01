Hamilton Power Solutions Appointed New Hatz Distribution Territory

"Hamilton and Palmer Johnson Enterprises are excited to partner with Hatz as there is strong alignment between two Wisconsin-based companies. Hatz gives us a premium product to support our diverse and growing customer base." said Brad Borchers, President of Hamilton Power Solutions Post this

"I am pleased, on behalf of Hatz Americas to announce the addition of Hamilton and Palmer Johnson to our already stellar group of North American distributors. This relationship will bring Hamilton's well-known commitment to service and professionalism to Hatz Customers within their new Midwest area of responsibility. Additionally, having undertaken extensive Hatz product, and technical training, we trust Hamilton stands ready to excel as Hatz's newest distributor," said Mike Hartoonian, President and CEO of Hatz Americas, Inc.

Hamilton Background

Founded in 1954 as Hamilton Engine Sales, Hamilton Power Solutions has 60 years of experience applying gaseous and diesel engines to any application requiring a turning shaft. Markets include, agricultural, construction machinery, welders, compressors, material handling, pump/irrigation, forestry and mining. Hamilton Power Solutions is a trusted distributor of Hatz, DUETZ, Isuzu, and Scania diesel engines.

Hatz Background

Established more than 140 years ago, Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH & Co. KG has become a globally renowned and valued engine manufacturer and technical service provider of industrial diesel engines. Apart from designing, manufacturing and service for engines, Hatz develops and sells complete system solutions and engine components for the automotive and industrial engine industries.

As part of Hatz's global presence in over 120 countries, Hatz Americas located in Waukesha, WI was established in 1978 to provide service for the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Latin America. Hatz Americas has been active in all sectors of the industrial engine market since its opening. Hatz engines power construction equipment including pavers, concrete mixers, and compaction equipment. We also supply diesel power for generators, pumps and military equipment. Our facility operates with a fully staffed engineering department, and engine testing facilities from their headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin. For more information visit our website at hatzamericas.com

Media Contact

Matt Ellsworth, Hamilton Power Solutions, 6082801225, [email protected], www.hamiltonpower.com

Cassi Treuer, Hatz Americas, Inc, 262-522-6085, [email protected], http://www.hatzamericas.com/

SOURCE Hamilton Power Solutions