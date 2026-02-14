Hammad Ali Nasir Joins Forbes Business Council, Elevating Pakistan on a Global Stage

Hammad Ali Nasir has been accepted into the invitation-only Forbes Business Council—an elite global network of accomplished business leaders. Beyond a personal milestone, his membership signals Pakistan's rising presence on the world stage as he prepares to contribute actionable insights and growth frameworks through Forbes.

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Hammad-Ali-Nasir-Co-founder-%40-Adcelerate360%C2%B0-%7C-AI-Advisory-Board-Member-Adcelerate360%C2%B0/0848b31f-635c-486e-8aef-cc46e691c61f

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hammad-ali-nasir-/

