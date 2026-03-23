Hammer and Nails Texas Appoints Chad Reid as Chief Operating Officer to support Texas Expansion

Hammer & Nails Texas today announced the appointment of Chad Reid as President and Head of Operations for Muller Texas Franchise Operating Company. In this role, Mr. Reid will lead operational strategy, franchise performance, and system-wide infrastructure as the company continues to expand its footprint across Texas.

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammer & Nails Texas today announced the appointment of Chad Reid as President and Head of Operations for Muller Texas Franchise Operating Company. In this role, Mr. Reid will lead operational strategy, franchise performance, and system-wide infrastructure as the company continues to expand its footprint across Texas.

Mr. Reid brings more than 15 years of experience in health and wellness franchising, with a strong background in multi-unit operations, franchisee enablement, and building scalable systems for growth-stage franchise platforms. He will oversee operational execution across existing locations while helping support the development of new Hammer & Nails shops throughout the state.

Prior to joining Hammer & Nails Texas, Mr. Reid served as Chief Operating Officer at a leading Massage Heights franchise organization, where he oversaw operations for eight locations generating approximately $15 million in annual revenue. During his tenure, he helped drive consistent year-over-year growth, supported market expansion through acquisitions, and implemented standardized training, performance management, and operational systems to enhance franchisee performance and unit-level profitability.

"Chad brings a rare combination of operational discipline and franchise growth in the experiential services market." said Frank Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Hammer & Nails Texas. "He has successfully scaled multi-unit franchise organizations, built strong operational infrastructure, and developed teams that consistently deliver results. As we continue expanding across Texas, Chad's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our operating platform and supporting the long-term growth of the brand."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Reid held multiple senior leadership roles within the Massage Heights system, including Regional Vice President of Operations and Regional Director of Operations, where he led high-performing locations and helped franchise owners improve unit economics, operational efficiency, and customer retention.

Mr. Reid holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Pennsylvania State University.

"I'm excited to join the Hammer & Nails Texas team at such an important stage of the company's growth," said Mr. Reid. "The brand has built a strong reputation for delivering a premium grooming experience, and I look forward to helping scale the operating platform, support franchise development, and drive continued expansion across Texas."

Hammer & Nails Texas currently operates multiple locations across the state, with additional locations under development as the company builds a leading men's grooming platform in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country.

Media Contact

Frank Muller, Hammer & Nails Texas, 1 9366487703, [email protected], https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/about/

SOURCE Hammer & Nails Texas