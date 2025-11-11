Hammerspace accelerates global expansion to power AI infrastructure growth across Asia.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammerspace, the high-performance data platform for AI Anywhere, today announced the appointment of technology veteran Angela Bai as its China Country Manager, underscoring the company's accelerated global expansion and commitment to one of the world's most dynamic AI markets.
With more than 20 years of leadership experience driving strategic growth and channel development for major technology companies, including Quantum, Sun Microsystems and Impinj, Bai brings a proven track record of building high-impact teams and partnerships across China's enterprise and hyperscale markets. She will lead Hammerspace's operations, partnerships and customer success strategy in China, enabling organizations to harness distributed unstructured data for large-scale AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.
Hammerspace entered the Chinese market earlier this year as part of its global growth strategy to make AI infrastructure more efficient and accessible. The company is seeing a surge in demand from Chinese hyperscalers and enterprises seeking to eliminate data silos and accelerate AI development with unified, high-performance data orchestration.
According to Morgan Stanley Research, China's core AI industry is projected to reach $140 billion by 2030, expanding to $1.4 trillion when infrastructure and component ecosystems are included.
"Angela's deep market knowledge and leadership, combined with Hammerspace's breakthrough Data Platform for AI, form a powerful foundation for our next phase of growth in China," said Jeff Lebold, Vice President of the Asia-Pacific region at Hammerspace. "Her appointment marks a major step forward as we empower customers and partners to turn their massive data resources into competitive advantage."
The Hammerspace Data Platform eliminates the need for costly infrastructure overhauls or new storage silos, enabling enterprises to seamlessly harness their existing data for accelerated AI computing. Hammerspace, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, unifies unstructured enterprise data across diverse storage architectures, geographies, and protocols, enabling organizations to convert raw data into AI-ready intelligence with unprecedented speed. By leveraging existing infrastructure and scaling seamlessly with growing needs, the platform delivers a robust foundation for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), complex agentic workflows, and the emerging era of physical AI. With Hammerspace, enterprises achieve AI-driven outcomes faster, driving innovation and competitive advantage.
"Chinese enterprises are moving fast to operationalize AI, but siloed and fragmented data often slows progress," said Bai. "Hammerspace solves this by making data everywhere instantly usable. I'm excited to help our customers and partners unlock the full value of their data to drive AI innovation at scale."
About Hammerspace
Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible, anywhere — across on-prem and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. Hammerspace integrates with your existing storage, networking, and applications to create a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, accelerating every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com/.
