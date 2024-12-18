Hammerspace and Cachengo Partner to Deliver an Edge-Core-Cloud Solution for AI at the Edge

AI workloads are transforming how data is valued, utilized and managed. Cachengo's Rent-a-Node decentralized cloud solution smartly and uniquely provides data processing at its source with systems that are power efficient, modularly scalable, cost-effective and secure. ~ David Flynn, Hammerspace CEO Post this

With its unique peer-to-peer network architecture, Cachengo connects thousands of Symbiotes (compute and storage nodes) on-demand, enabling massive scalability and enhanced data security without any form of egress fees for data at a fraction of the price of other traditional cloud services.

"AI workloads are transforming how data is valued, utilized and managed," said David Flynn, CEO of Hammerspace. "Cachengo's Rent-a-Node decentralized cloud solution smartly and uniquely provides data processing at its source with systems that are power efficient, modularly scalable, cost-effective and secure. Additionally, Cachengo's modern business model is ideal for customers who cannot justify using the public cloud. We are very excited about our partnership and what it means for the industry."

Cachengo platforms are optimized as both servers and storage systems, enabling them to leverage the Hammerspace Tier 0 capability, utilizing their Bento and Pizza products for internal storage as part of Hammerspace's Global Data Platform for high performance, lower cost and greater power efficiency. The combination of Hammerspace data orchestration and Cachengo's Rent-a-Node is pioneering AI at the edge.

"Legacy approaches to data center expansion are inadequate to satisfy the demand being driven by AI," emphasized Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo. "The market can't wait for powerplants to be built to store their data, and with Rent-a-Node, we provide an eco-friendly immediate solution to add capacity exactly where it is needed."

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our Global Data Platform unifies unstructured data across edge, data centers, and clouds. It provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and orchestrates data to any location and any storage system. This eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.

About Cachengo

Founded in 2017, Cachengo addresses modern data management demands with its decentralized Rent-a-Node™ model, overcoming traditional cloud limitations with scalable and energy-efficient solutions. Learn more at https://cachengo.com/

