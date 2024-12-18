Hammerspace and Cachengo Partner to Deliver an Edge-Core-Cloud Solution for AI at the Edge

The Hammerspace Global Data Platform and Cachengo's Rent-a-Node are pioneering AI at the Edge.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, today announced a partnership with Cachengo, the decentralized cloud company, to provide a joint energy-efficient solution for capturing and processing data, coupled with hybrid cloud (data) storage and orchestration for AI at the edge.
Cachengo's peer-to-peer encrypted and trusted business model called Rent-a-Node decentralizes and democratizes AI, compute and storage – offering an economically compelling alternative to the public cloud by allowing brick-and-mortar businesses to become the Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers to other clouds, thus allowing content to be distributed very close to the end-users.
With its unique peer-to-peer network architecture, Cachengo connects thousands of Symbiotes (compute and storage nodes) on-demand, enabling massive scalability and enhanced data security without any form of egress fees for data at a fraction of the price of other traditional cloud services.
"AI workloads are transforming how data is valued, utilized and managed," said David Flynn, CEO of Hammerspace. "Cachengo's Rent-a-Node decentralized cloud solution smartly and uniquely provides data processing at its source with systems that are power efficient, modularly scalable, cost-effective and secure. Additionally, Cachengo's modern business model is ideal for customers who cannot justify using the public cloud. We are very excited about our partnership and what it means for the industry."
Cachengo platforms are optimized as both servers and storage systems, enabling them to leverage the Hammerspace Tier 0 capability, utilizing their Bento and Pizza products for internal storage as part of Hammerspace's Global Data Platform for high performance, lower cost and greater power efficiency. The combination of Hammerspace data orchestration and Cachengo's Rent-a-Node is pioneering AI at the edge.
"Legacy approaches to data center expansion are inadequate to satisfy the demand being driven by AI," emphasized Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo. "The market can't wait for powerplants to be built to store their data, and with Rent-a-Node, we provide an eco-friendly immediate solution to add capacity exactly where it is needed."
Learn More
● Hammerspace Joint Solution Brief
● Cachengo Joint Solution Brief
About Hammerspace
Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our Global Data Platform unifies unstructured data across edge, data centers, and clouds. It provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and orchestrates data to any location and any storage system. This eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.
About Cachengo
Founded in 2017, Cachengo addresses modern data management demands with its decentralized Rent-a-Node™ model, overcoming traditional cloud limitations with scalable and energy-efficient solutions. Learn more at https://cachengo.com/
Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
©2024 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.
Hammerspace Press Contact
IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace
Kim Pegnato, 781-835-7118
Cachengo Press Contact
Dmitry Lipkin, 408-637-9129
Media Contact
Kim Pegnato, Hammerspace, 1 781-835-7118, [email protected], www.hammerspace.com
SOURCE Hammerspace; Hammerspace
Share this article