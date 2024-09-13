Hammerspace and Mathematic Studios Recognized by MovieLabs for Solving Most Difficult Media Workflow Challenges

"Now (with Hammerspace), talent at any location can collaborate on the same project wherever they are, leveraging resources that may be anywhere." ~ Clement Germain, VFX Supervisor, Lead Flame Artist and On Set Supervisor at Mathematic Studio Post this

The 10 Principles of the 2030 Vision for media creation, put together by the member studios (Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Studios, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment), put forth a bold challenge that asked technologists to align future product development with a set of principles to streamline creative workflows across increasingly distributed and often siloed infrastructure choices.

Hammerspace is committed to providing the technology to help the creative industry continue to advance and deliver the richest entertainment experiences possible. Media creation pipelines rely increasingly on collaborative multi-site workflows, which often get bogged down bridging storage silos across multiple locations (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud deployments).

Mathematic Studios is a creative VFX, animation and motion design studio with more than 350 artists across four locations in France, the U.S. and Canada. Mathematic Studios worked with Hammerspace to transform the sites into a single, unified online production environment. Despite each site having different storage types and infrastructure, Hammerspace software was able to unify all data in existing storage locations in a cross-platform, multi-site global file system. The Hammerspace deployment enabled Mathematic Studios to implement new collaborative workflows quickly to increase production capacity. In addition, the ability to repatriate render jobs transparently back to Paris created significant financial advantages, enabling Mathematic to decarbonize 80% or more of its renders. These advantages demonstrate the efficiencies to be gained from solutions that apply the principles of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision to production workflows.

From MovieLabs perspective, as shared in its recent case study, "Principles 1 (assets go straight to the cloud) and 2 (applications come to the assets) of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision sound simple, and yet the considerable complexity underlying both principles makes them perhaps the hardest to deploy at scale. This case study demonstrates one approach to that problem and shows the value of a policy-driven distributed file system providing scalable access to assets without creating unmanaged copies."

Mathematic saw immediate improvement after installing Hammerspace, more than doubling its production capacity with the same resources. This approach enabled it to take on additional projects that would have been impossible before. According to Clement Germain, VFX Supervisor, Lead Flame Artist and On Set Supervisor at Mathematic Studio, "Before Hammerspace, one project was on one main site, and we were just sharing some assets or shots with the other sites (Montreal or Los Angeles). Now, talent at any location can collaborate on the same project wherever they are, leveraging resources that may be anywhere".

