Hammerspace Appoints Mark Cree as SVP of Strategic Partnerships

"Hammerspace is uniquely positioned to help organizations succeed in today's decentralized world." ~ Mark Cree, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Hammerspace Post this

Cree will be responsible for Hammerspace's strategic partner ecosystem to drive growth through alliances, integration collaboration and OEM relationships. He brings decades of experience as a business leader, technologist and entrepreneur, combined with a strong network of professionals in cloud, IT infrastructure, data management and other related industries.

"A core vision for Hammerspace is to make its technology ubiquitous. To achieve this, we need to work with a wide range of partners that traverse the entire stack of solutions from infrastructure, as-a-service offerings, middleware and applications. Mark is uniquely qualified to help us accomplish this mission," said Tony Asaro, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Hammerspace.

Cree specializes in indstries and use cases spanning artificial intelligence and machine learning, DevOps, life sciences, media and entertainment, electronic design automation and simulations. Additionally, he holds four patents in enterprise storage and caching technologies.

"Hammerspace is uniquely positioned to help organizations succeed in today's decentralized world, and I am proud to join the talented and growing team," said Cree. "Organizations have struggled for decades with the challenge of using data outside the data center or cloud region where it was created. Hammerspace's solution unifies all data across storage silos into a single namespace and marks an evolution in how all data, especially unstructured data, is accessed, analyzed and activated."

Comments on the news:

"Mark Cree is a great choice to drive the Hammerspace strategic partner business. Mark's leadership in driving innovative technology to and ecosystem transformation with the public cloud vendors has been incredible," said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director of the Infrastructure, Cloud, and DevOps Segment at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Hammerspace is rapidly challenging how some of the world's largest organizations access, leverage and share data today. The alliance ecosystem is a key part of its business strategy and represents an enormous opportunity for deep integrations and collaboration."

Learn More:

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates and provides the high-performance data needed to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video and more. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contact Details

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398

Mara Samuels, 732-872-2515 [email protected]

Media Contact

Linda Dellett, Hammerspace, 1 3034399398, [email protected], www.hammerspace.com

SOURCE Hammerspace