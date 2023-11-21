Hammerspace Appoints Mark Cree as SVP of Strategic Partnerships

Former AWS general manager Mark Cree joins Hammerspace to lead its strategic partner business.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the Next Data Cycle, today announced the appointment of storage and networking veteran Mark Cree as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Cree joins Hammerspace from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was the general manager for the AWS Storage Gateway service and was responsible for overseeing product and business strategy with his team of technical product managers and engineers.
Prior to his time with AWS, Cree was CEO and Founder of InfiniteIO, a networked storage solution that enabled organizations to analyze, optimize, and scale application performance and storage cost throughout hybrid cloud environments without disruption. Cree was also the CEO and founder of NuSpeed, Inc., which developed the first commercial iSCSI product, laying the foundation to create the multi-billion-dollar iSCSI storage networking market. NuSpeed was sold to Cisco Systems in 2000, where Cree became vice president and general manager of Cisco's Storage Router Business Unit.
Cree will be responsible for Hammerspace's strategic partner ecosystem to drive growth through alliances, integration collaboration and OEM relationships. He brings decades of experience as a business leader, technologist and entrepreneur, combined with a strong network of professionals in cloud, IT infrastructure, data management and other related industries.
"A core vision for Hammerspace is to make its technology ubiquitous. To achieve this, we need to work with a wide range of partners that traverse the entire stack of solutions from infrastructure, as-a-service offerings, middleware and applications. Mark is uniquely qualified to help us accomplish this mission," said Tony Asaro, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Hammerspace.
Cree specializes in indstries and use cases spanning artificial intelligence and machine learning, DevOps, life sciences, media and entertainment, electronic design automation and simulations. Additionally, he holds four patents in enterprise storage and caching technologies.
"Hammerspace is uniquely positioned to help organizations succeed in today's decentralized world, and I am proud to join the talented and growing team," said Cree. "Organizations have struggled for decades with the challenge of using data outside the data center or cloud region where it was created. Hammerspace's solution unifies all data across storage silos into a single namespace and marks an evolution in how all data, especially unstructured data, is accessed, analyzed and activated."
"Mark Cree is a great choice to drive the Hammerspace strategic partner business. Mark's leadership in driving innovative technology to and ecosystem transformation with the public cloud vendors has been incredible," said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director of the Infrastructure, Cloud, and DevOps Segment at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Hammerspace is rapidly challenging how some of the world's largest organizations access, leverage and share data today. The alliance ecosystem is a key part of its business strategy and represents an enormous opportunity for deep integrations and collaboration."
About Hammerspace
Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates and provides the high-performance data needed to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video and more. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.
Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
©2023 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.
