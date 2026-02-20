Hammerspace Data Platform Recognized as "Innovation of the Year" in Inaugural StorageNewsletter Awards

"The Hammerspace Data Platform has notably disrupted the market through its implementation and reference architecture, pioneering advanced data access methods tailored to the intense demands of the AI era." ~ Philippe Nicolas Post this

The Hammerspace Data Platform removes those barriers. Enterprises can extend their existing environments into AI-ready platforms without redesigning traditional IT architectures. Instead of building another AI-specific storage silo, Hammerspace creates an extremely high-performance, unified, standards-based data plane with automated data orchestration that spans existing enterprise and HPC environments.

The solution unifies data access, automates data orchestration and accelerates performance, enabling enterprises to better utilize and extend the infrastructure they already own, without migrations, proprietary clients or new silos. This approach allows enterprises to:

Unify distributed data in place, then orchestrate it to compute when needed, without copying it into new AI storage silos

Run AI workloads wherever compute is available — on-premises or cloud

Preserve existing workflows, security models and operational practices

"Hammerspace has ignited new momentum around high-performance file access, building for several years on pNFS and other technological foundations originating from earlier company initiatives. The Hammerspace Data Platform has notably disrupted the market through its implementation and reference architecture, pioneering advanced data access methods tailored to the intense demands of the AI era," said Philippe Nicolas, owner and editor of StorageNewsletter and jury president of the StorageNewsletter Awards 2026.

As AI becomes a core enterprise workload rather than an experimental initiative, this data-centric approach — combining open standards, intelligent orchestration and topology-aware performance — will be essential for sustainable scale, operational simplicity, and long-term flexibility.

"AI has fundamentally changed what a data platform must do," said David Flynn, CEO and Founder of Hammerspace. "Hammerspace has uniquely created a data platform that redefines the traditional relationship between data and infrastructure, by disrupting legacy siloed models, enabling existing investments to deliver new value and consolidating fragmented data environments into a coherent, intelligent whole."

By investing heavily in open standards, particularly Linux and NFS v4.2, Hammerspace ensures that both client and storage sides remain non-proprietary. Since 2019, Hammerspace has contributed nearly 3,000 performance enhancements upstream into the standard Linux kernel, enabling HPC-class parallel performance using client software already installed with standard Linux distributions and deployed in every enterprise data center on earth.

Nicolas continued, "We also recognize the contributions of the engineering team and its CEO, David Flynn, whose forward-thinking approach consistently addresses complex data and storage challenges. Recent market traction further validates the solution's strong alignment with HPC and AI workloads, supported by strategic partnerships and clear anticipation of evolving industry needs."

Learn More

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible — anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com.

Press Contact:

Media Contact

