Hammerspace Data Platform Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Hammerspace delivers tangible business value: faster AI pipelines, higher utilization of costly GPU resources, lower infrastructure spend and reduced operational complexity – while maintaining flexibility across on-premises and cloud environments. Post this

Hammerspace provides the foundation to activate unstructured data at scale, wherever it lives. Instead of forcing enterprises to copy data into yet another AI storage silo, Hammerspace creates a unified global data environment that orchestrates data across existing infrastructure. The result is less manual effort, fewer unnecessary copies, lower operational drag, and a much faster path to production AI.

Built on standard Linux NFS and pNFS v4.2, and advanced through years of upstream kernel innovation, Hammerspace delivers true parallel performance and linear scalability using the native clients already deployed across most GPU environments. That means high-performance data access without proprietary software, infrastructure lock-in, or the operational drag of introducing another specialized storage stack.

Hammerspace also extends performance further with Tier 0, which turns underutilized NVMe inside GPU servers into a shared, ultra-low-latency data tier. Combined with topology-aware data placement, Hammerspace aligns data with compute automatically – keeping GPUs fed faster, reducing bottlenecks, and increasing the efficiency of existing infrastructure.

Together, these outcomes demonstrate that Hammerspace delivers tangible business value: faster AI pipelines, higher utilization of costly GPU resources, lower infrastructure spend and reduced operational complexity – while maintaining flexibility across on-premises and cloud environments.

"AI infrastructure keeps getting more powerful, but the real bottleneck is still data," said David Flynn, founder and CEO of Hammerspace. "Most approaches solve that by creating YAC(k) – yet another copy – and another silo to manage. We took a different path. Hammerspace rebuilt the data plane itself to deliver high-performance access, data mobility, and operational simplicity using open standards. That's what allows customers to put AI into real production, faster, without the cost, delay, and complexity of copying data into yet another infrastructure stack."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards spotlight organizations advancing AI into practical, accountable deployment. The 2026 program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.

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About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify and optimize AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible – anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments – without copying or migrating data into new silos. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos.

Press Contact:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Kim Pegnato, +1 781-835-7118

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, Hammerspace, 1 781-835-7118, [email protected], www.hammerspace.com

SOURCE Hammerspace