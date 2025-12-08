Hammerspace Helps Launch the Single Namespace Working Group (SNS) to End Data Fragmentation and Expose a Single, Unified Intelligence Layer for Data

"AI doesn't fail because the models aren't good enough – it fails because the data is too fragmented to fuel them." Post this

The vision of a holistic AI strategy – where insights flow freely across departments, and models learn from the entirety of an organization's unstructured assets – remains elusive as long as data remains confined to isolated repositories.

The power of Hammerspace's advanced Global Namespace lies in its ability to intelligently and automatically place data where it's needed most and then retain it in the most cost-effective and power-efficient storage. As AI models access specific datasets, the system can automatically move hot data closer to the training infrastructure, whether a GPU cluster in a data center or a cloud-based compute instance. This policy-driven automation ensures that data is always in the right place at the right time, optimizing performance while reducing unnecessary data egress charges and keeping storage costs in check.

By providing a single, unified control plane for all data, no matter where it is stored, Hammerspace offers centralized control and visibility, making it easier to enforce policies, audit access and maintain data consistency across distributed environments. For AI inferencing pipelines, this is not just a performance upgrade; it is an architectural necessity.

"AI doesn't fail because the models aren't good enough – it fails because the data is too fragmented to fuel them," said Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing at Hammerspace. "Through our work with the SNS initiative, we're attacking the core barrier to AI success: unifying and accelerating access to data wherever it lives."

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible — anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com.

