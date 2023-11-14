Hammerspace Honored as an HPCwire Editors' Choice "Top 5 New Products or Technology" at SC2023

"The days of having to choose between a data architecture that supports high performance in the HPC center or leveraging data sets from different storage silos in different geographic locations are over." ~ Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing for Hammerspace Post this

One of the biggest challenges organizations face today is putting distributed unstructured data sets to work within their AI and HPC strategies while simultaneously delivering the performance and scale of HPC workloads both in the data center as well as in the cloud and at the edge.

Hammerspace provides organizations with a software-defined, high-performance parallel global file system coupled with automated data orchestration. It delivers a comprehensive, vendor-neutral, scale-out platform for simplifying and optimizing storage management processes. By seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Hammerspace empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.

Hammerspace's high-performance data pipelines power some of the biggest large language model (LLM) AI training and fastest compute farms in the world, some exceeding 60,000 GPUs in a single cluster. It has the performance to stream data at nearly line rate when loading data, it returns fast results when parameters are regularly checkpointed, and read requests are simultaneously delivered at the speed applications require.

"The days of having to choose between a data architecture that supports high performance in the HPC center or leveraging data sets from different storage silos in different geographic locations are over," said Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing for Hammerspace. "This recognition from HPCwire's editorial group validates the tremendous focus and effort from the Hammerspace team to bring parallel file systems and data orchestration into a single software-defined platform and make data a live, globally shared resource that is no longer localized or trapped within specific storage systems or specific cloud data services."

"This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of these renowned awards, and the 2023 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are exceptional, indeed," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. "Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of the many deep and varied HPC accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of the winners."

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology, and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing.

Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates and provides the high-performance data needed to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video and more. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

