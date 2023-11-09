Hammerspace Showcases High-Performance Data Orchestration for HPC and AI Workloads at SC23

"Data no longer has a singular relationship with the applications and computer environments that generate it – it needs to be used, analyzed and repurposed with different AI models, alternate workloads, and often across different HPC centers." ~David Flynn, Founder and CEO, Hammerspace Post this

Additionally, several key partners will be exhibiting in Hammerspace's booth, including:

GRAU DATA, which provides software products that enable companies, research institutions and public administrations to efficiently manage their data. The company is a specialist for data archiving, data protection and metadata-mining, designing solutions that simplify data management and protection so that its customers can exploit the full potential of their data.

QStar Technologies, a leading global provider of enterprise-class archive and data management software solutions. The company will be demonstrating QStar Global ArchiveSpaceTM, a multi-node, highly resilient, tape-based archive solution, pioneering the future of large-scale archiving for HPC.

Vcinity, which offers vendor-agnostic data solutions to move data to and from anywhere over high-latency networks and distance without compromising the data itself at speeds up to 76 times faster than traditional solutions.

"Data no longer has a singular relationship with the applications and computer environments that generate it – it needs to be used, analyzed and repurposed with different AI models, alternate workloads, and often across different HPC centers," said David Flynn, Founder and CEO of Hammerspace. "We look forward to joining the HPC community in Denver to share how Hammerspace has modernized the design of parallel file systems with a standards-based design and integrated data orchestration without sacrificing performance. Now, HPC centers can unify their data and workflows from scratch, to home directories, collaboration, and archive into a single file system."

Hammerspace will have copies of its new book, Unstructured Data Orchestration For Dummies, Hammerspace Special Edition, available at its booth. A digital version of the book is available for download here.

Hammerspace will also be participating in a number of events with partners and show attendees during SC23, including:

Superhero-Themed Petaflop Conference Party

Hammerspace is sponsoring the Petaflop conference party on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 7:30 - 11:00 p.m. at the Denver Athletic Club. Open to all SC23 attendees, the superhero-themed party will feature non-stop entertainment, including giveaways of more than 100 vintage, new-in-box toys from Star Wars, X-Men and Star Trek, as well as superhero capes. There will be eight superheroes in attendance for photo opportunities, as well as a cartoon sketch artist to draw attendees' superhero alter egos.

CHESA Tech Panel Dinner

CHESA will host a Tech Panel on "The Impact of Generative AI Innovations" on Tuesday, Nov. 14, together with Hammerspace, Adobe, Backblaze, LucidLink, DataCore and Quantum.

Partner Luncheon with Seagate and Sanity Solutions

Hammerspace will host a luncheon and networking event with Seagate and Sanity Solutions on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at The Corner Office's CEO Room. RSVP for the event here.

Schedule time for a live demo or to meet with the Hammerspace team at SC23 here.

Learn More

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates and provides the high-performance data needed to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video and more. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

2023 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contact Details

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Mara Samuels, 732-872-2515

[email protected]

SOURCE Hammerspace