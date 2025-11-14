Hammerspace to Showcase Latest Software Release, New AI Data Platform Solution and Latest Performance Achievements at SC25

"HPC and AI organizations across research, government and enterprise all face the same challenge: how to turn fragmented, distributed data into a unified foundation for both HPC research and AI." Post this

Hammerspace will also highlight its Tier 0 solution, which transforms the local NVMe storage within GPU clusters into a shared, high-performance storage tier. This capability delivers the ultra-low latency and high throughput demanded by AI training, checkpointing, inference and agentic AI workloads, all while maximizing existing GPU investments.

Floyd Christofferson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Hammerspace, will present a session titled "Open Flash Platform: An Initiative for Open, Highly Efficient, Exascale AI Storage" on Thursday, November 20. The session will explain the vision and engineering that make the Open Flash Platform (OFP) possible, demonstrating how open, standards-based architectures can simplify and reduce the costs of high-capacity storage.

"HPC and AI organizations across research, government and enterprise all face the same challenge: how to turn fragmented, distributed data into a unified foundation for both HPC research and AI," said David Flynn, CEO and Co-founder of Hammerspace. "Hammerspace eliminates the disconnect between data silos and compute, giving organizations the power to innovate faster, anywhere their data resides."

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible, anywhere — across on-prem and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. Hammerspace integrates with your existing storage, networking, and applications to create a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, accelerating every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com/.

