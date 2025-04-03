Hammerspace Wins "Data Storage Innovation of the Year" for Second Year in a Row in Data Breakthrough Awards Program

"Hammerspace's Global Data Platform is invaluable for AI workloads, uniting fragmented data silos and leading to significant improvement in operational efficiency." ~ Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough Post this

Breakthrough features of its Global Data Platform include its Hyperscale NAS storage architecture that combines its high-performance parallel file system with the standards-based pNFS client. This approach enables enterprises, governments and research institutes to simplify and accelerate data architectures. No proprietary client software is needed on servers, no modifications of applications to work with proprietary parallel file system interfaces and no specialized infrastructure or networking is required.

"To truly unlock the power of GPU computing, we had to throw out legacy storage assumptions and build something fundamentally different. Hammerspace has manically hunted down every unnecessary hop in the data path—every bottleneck, every layer of latency—to deliver data at the speed GPUs demand," said Molly Presley, Hammerspace SVP of Global Marketing. "With our Tier 0 innovation and our deep work in the Linux kernel to enable true LOCAL IO, we've shattered conventional architecture to make high-performance, low-latency data access the new standard."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

"Hammerspace's Global Data Platform is invaluable for AI workloads, uniting fragmented data silos and leading to significant improvement in operational efficiency. AI has transformed the management and storage of unstructured data, resulting in organizations needing longer access to distributed and fragmented datasets," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Hammerspace is not just another point solution that scatters file copies, symlinks and stubs across silos. This revolutionary platform creates a unified global file system where all users/applications are accessing/managing the same datasets. We're awarding Hammerspace with 'Data Storage Innovation of the Year!'"

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace's Global Data Platform delivers unprecedented performance for AI, HPC, and GPU applications by unifying data from edge to cloud with the first-of-its-kind standards-based parallel file system. It accelerates time to value through automated data orchestration, instant access, and rapid deployment, accelerating innovation at every stage.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

