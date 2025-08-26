Hammerspace Wins the "Data Platform Tech -- AI-Optimized Data Platforms" Category in the SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards

"Hammerspace is transforming the way organizations can harness AI to unlock new value from their unstructured data." ~ Floyd Christofferson, Hammerspace Vice President of Product Marketing Post this

Hammerspace simplifies the AI journey for customers with its ability to extend into cloud-based compute environments, without disruption to existing users/applications or requiring massive data migrations into new silos. By activating the underutilized capacity customers already own in their GPU servers, Hammerspace's Tier 0 accelerates inferencing and checkpointing and reduces the need to purchase additional external high-performance storage.

"One of the biggest challenges organizations face is putting distributed unstructured data to work in their AI strategies. To succeed, data must be accessible at high-performance for inferencing and agentic AI without requiring customers to migrate their data to yet another proprietary silo," said Floyd Christofferson, Vice President of Product Marketing. "Hammerspace has proven its standards-based approach for high-performance use cases, integrating existing storage and network infrastructure with seamless extension to the cloud. For organizations embarking on or expanding their AI journey, AI-focused resources can now be additive and seamlessly integrated with existing IT infrastructure. Hammerspace is transforming the way organizations can harness AI to unlock new value from their unstructured data."

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. Hammerspace was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation," said Dave Vellante, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don't just advance their categories; they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results."

Hammerspace is a high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible, anywhere — across on-prem and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. Hammerspace integrates with your existing storage, networking, and applications to create a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, accelerating every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com/.

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

