Hammerspace's High-Performance Global Data Environment, Which Makes Data a Global Resource for Broadcast and Film, Wins Second Consecutive 2024 IABM BaM Award

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LAS VEGAS at The 2024 NAB Show – April 16, 2024 – Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, today announced it was selected as the winner in the "Store" category for the prestigious IABM BaM® Awards 2024.

It is the second consecutive year that Hammerspace has been recognized by the IABM BaM awards for delivering a software solution which accelerates production pipelines by bridging incompatible storage silos, providing extreme high-performance global file access and automated data orchestration across on-premises and/or cloud resources from any vendor.

Hammerspace is demonstrating its award-winning solution at NAB 2024 in booth #SL6136.

WIth Hammerspace, broadcast, film, animation, gaming and other related industries can automate their production pipelines across existing on-premises storage/compute and cloud providers and regions. With the addition of Hammerspace's Hyperscale NAS architecture as a seamless part of the Hammerspace Global Data Environment software, customers can now achieve HPC-class performance even on their legacy systems to accelerate their production pipelines.

"Being recognized with this prestigious industry award is a testament not only to the work of our team, but that of our customers such as Jellyfish Pictures, Mathematic Studio, and others that have been able to dramatically accelerate production output by enabling real-time collaboration globally across multiple silos, sites, and cloud resources," said Floyd Christofferson, VP of Product Marketing at Hammerspace.

The IABM BaM Awards, judged by 40 independent experts, celebrate revolutionary products and services that not only push boundaries but also provide real-world business and creative benefits. The BaMs are the only truly independent technology awards in the industry, and are widely recognized as the gold standard for rewarding Broadcast and Media innovation. Judging is based on the perceived industry impact within the chosen category related to end-user benefit, value for money, innovation, implementation, performance or new opportunities created.

The Store category of the IABM BaM Awards 2024 covers an ever-growing field of every process in the chain that needs access to storage, whether it's raw content, work-in-progress, completed projects or archived content.

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined high-performance file storage and automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

