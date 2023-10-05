Hammes breaks ground on new ambulatory surgery center at Lee's Summit Medical Center in Lee's Summit, Missouri

The services offered at this new facility will further enhance the quality and convenience of outpatient care in our community. Tweet this

The new surgery center, located on the campus of Lee's Summit Medical Center, will help meet the needs of the growing community southeast of Kansas City with the opportunity for increased access and convenience for patients to receive care in an outpatient setting.

"HCA Healthcare is pleased to partner with Hammes on another state-of-the art surgery center," said Rebecca Eckhoff, Vice President of Operations for the HCA Healthcare's HCA Midwest Health Ambulatory Surgery Division. "The services offered at this new facility will further enhance the quality and convenience of outpatient care in our community."

"We are proud of the development partnership we have established with HCA Healthcare and numerous physician partners," said Justin Shea, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We look forward to successfully delivering this facility that will benefit both patients and providers."

Hammes is currently developing another ambulatory surgery center in Kansas City in partnership with HCA, the Blue River Surgery Center, which is expected to open in early 2024.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

About HCA Midwest Health

As the Kansas City area's largest healthcare provider, HCA Midwest Health consists of seven hospitals and dozens of outpatient centers, clinics, physician practices, surgery centers and an array of other facilities and services to meet area residents' healthcare needs. HCA Midwest Health is one of the area's largest employers, with more than 10,000 colleagues and a local economic impact of more than $1.3 billion each year. That includes more than $113 million annually in charity and uncompensated care and almost $200 million in federal, state and local taxes to help improve the schools, roads and infrastructure of the communities we serve. HCA Midwest Health facilities include Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Research Psychiatric Center. HCA Midwest Physicians, which is part of HCA Midwest Health, is a network of experienced, multi-specialty physicians located throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Currently, HCA Midwest Physicians represents 600+ providers. It includes 80+ specialties, providing care in 150+ locations to serve our community. The physicians, licensed professionals and support staff who comprise the HCA Midwest Health team are dedicated to improving healthcare in the Greater Kansas City and outlying areas to create healthier communities that lead to healthier tomorrows. For more information, visit hcamidwest.com.

Media Contact

Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, [email protected], https://www.hammes.com/

SOURCE Hammes