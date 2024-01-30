Hammes celebrates completion of OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital

It has been a privilege supporting OhioHealth with the delivery of Pickerington Methodist Hospital. Post this

Pickerington Methodist will be the first OhioHealth hospital in the central Ohio region to offer smart room technology that streamlines communication between patients and staff.

Project partners included Messer Construction and CannonDesign with Korda as the mechanical, structural and electrical engineer and EMH&T as the civil engineer.

"It has been a privilege supporting OhioHealth with the delivery of Pickerington Methodist Hospital," stated Hammes Healthcare Vice President Adam Novak. "We look forward to supporting OhioHealth with the rollout of additional strategic capital projects that will enhance and expand patient care throughout Ohio."

With the completion of Pickerington Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth now has 15 hospitals throughout the state and more than 200 ambulatory sites.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

