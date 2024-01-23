Hammes celebrates completion of UR Medicine Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Center

Hammes served as project manager for the new 330,000-square-foot orthopaedic center, a redevelopment of the former Sears wing at The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta, New York.
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare development, celebrated the completion of the UR Medicine Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Center in Henrietta, New York.
Hammes served as project manager for the new 330,000-square-foot orthopaedic center, a redevelopment of the former Sears wing at The Marketplace Mall. The center opened to patients in phases, with the final phase completed in December 2023. The center includes a state-of-the-art motion and gait analysis lab, the CHAMPP (Center for Human Musculoskeletal Performance and Prevention) and a four-story tower comprised of exam rooms and imaging. The center also includes a 150,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center (ASC), which opened in February 2023. The UR Medicine Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Center is the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic facility in the Northeastern United States.
"Completing a project of this size and complexity would not have been possible without the collaboration and contributions of the Hammes team," said Evangelos Yannas, Director of Special Projects for the University of Rochester Medical Center. "Hammes' leadership and experience directly contributed to the success of this project, and we are grateful for their partnership."
Hammes is also serving as the project manager for the new UR Medicine Strong Memorial Hospital expansion project, which will add a new nine-story patient tower to the existing hospital and triple the size of the hospital's emergency department.
"We had an incredible project team involved in the transformation of this vacant mall property to a state-of-the-art orthopaedic facility," said John Healy, Senior Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "We look forward to delivering another successful project for UR Medicine with the Strong Memorial Hospital expansion."
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com.
