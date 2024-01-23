Hammes celebrates completion of UR Medicine Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Center

Completing a project of this size and complexity would not have been possible without the collaboration and contributions of the Hammes team. Post this

"Completing a project of this size and complexity would not have been possible without the collaboration and contributions of the Hammes team," said Evangelos Yannas, Director of Special Projects for the University of Rochester Medical Center. "Hammes' leadership and experience directly contributed to the success of this project, and we are grateful for their partnership."

Hammes is also serving as the project manager for the new UR Medicine Strong Memorial Hospital expansion project, which will add a new nine-story patient tower to the existing hospital and triple the size of the hospital's emergency department.

"We had an incredible project team involved in the transformation of this vacant mall property to a state-of-the-art orthopaedic facility," said John Healy, Senior Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "We look forward to delivering another successful project for UR Medicine with the Strong Memorial Hospital expansion."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com.

