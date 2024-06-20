Hammes celebrates grand opening of new medical office building development in West Valley of Phoenix

The Buckeye Medical Plaza is a win for our residents. They now have access to high-quality healthcare right around the corner from their homes. Post this

Eric Orsborn, Buckeye Mayor, attended the ribbon-cutting event where he commented on the importance of bringing additional healthcare providers and services to the city. "The Buckeye Medical Plaza fulfills the City Council's commitment to our community, but most importantly, it is a win for our residents. They now have access to high-quality healthcare right around the corner from their homes. We are thankful this facility is designed to grow with the city of Buckeye."

"We are honored to be the first full-scale medical office building in Buckeye that will serve the needs of this wonderful community, families and patients," said Steve Buckeridge, Senior Vice President of Hammes Partners. "We thank the City of Buckeye for their partnership and support."

Hammes partnered with Cotton Architecture and MJ Harris Construction on the development. The successful integration of building specialties and ancillary services would not have been possible without the leadership and leasing efforts of Melynn Wakeman with Integrity Commercial Real Estate.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 26 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

