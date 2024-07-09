Hammes completes Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City

We are excited to see the impact these new surgery centers have in terms of greater access to quality outpatient care in the communities they serve. Post this

Hammes is currently developing a second surgery center in the Kansas City area in partnership with Surgery Ventures and physician partners. It is located in the suburb of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and is expected to open in early 2025.

"It has been rewarding to support Surgery Ventures with the rollout of multiple ambulatory surgery centers throughout the country," said Justin Shea, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We are excited to see the impact these new surgery centers have in terms of greater access to quality outpatient care in the communities they serve."

Hammes partnered with ACI Boland Architects and JE Dunn Construction on both the Blue River Surgery Center and the future Lee's Summit Surgery Center.

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 26 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

