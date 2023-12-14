Hammes completes new medical office building and ambulatory surgery center development in McAllen, Texas

Hammes, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare development, is pleased to announce the completion of the Jackson Medical Plaza at 4211 North Jackson Road in McAllen, Texas.
Hammes developed the new 43,000-square-foot facility as a new location for Texas Digestive Specialists and The Advanced Weight Loss Center at TDS. The Jackson Medical Plaza also houses the new McAllen Surgery Center, a specialized state-of-the-art surgical facility dedicated to gastroenterological and colorectal care. It includes five procedure rooms and one operating room.
"We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients about our new medical office building and surgery center," said Nolan Perez, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Texas Digestive Specialists. "This new location is comfortable and conveniently located for patients and staff alike, including gastroenterologists and surgeons now practicing out of the new surgery center."
Hammes Partners' Principal Justin Shea added, "We enjoyed bringing this project to life with Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, and Texas Digestive Specialists. We look forward to a successful partnership for years to come."
Project partners included Boulder Associates and Vaughn Construction.
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
