Hammes completes new medical office building and ambulatory surgery center development in McAllen, Texas

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare development, is pleased to announce the completion of the Jackson Medical Plaza at 4211 North Jackson Road in McAllen, Texas.

Hammes developed the new 43,000-square-foot facility as a new location for Texas Digestive Specialists and The Advanced Weight Loss Center at TDS. The Jackson Medical Plaza also houses the new McAllen Surgery Center, a specialized state-of-the-art surgical facility dedicated to gastroenterological and colorectal care. It includes five procedure rooms and one operating room.