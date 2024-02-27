Hammes completes Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, California

We are proud to have supported the Silicon Valley Surgery Center surgeons and medical staff with a seamless transition from multiple locations to this new, conveniently located, state-of-the-art center. Post this

The new surgery center includes six operating rooms and two procedure rooms. It supports several surgical specialties, including colon and rectal surgery, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pain management, podiatry, surgery of the hand, plastic and reconstructive surgery and urology, as well as general surgery.

"We are proud to have supported the Silicon Valley Surgery Center surgeons and medical staff with a seamless transition from multiple locations to this new, conveniently located, state-of-the-art center," said Stephen Buckeridge, Senior Vice President of Hammes Partners. "We enjoyed working with Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, the physician partners, Boulder Associates and COBE Construction on this unique project."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

Media Contact

Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, [email protected], https://www.hammes.com/

SOURCE Hammes