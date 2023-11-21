Hammes Healthcare and OhioHealth break ground on new Women's Center at Riverside Methodist Hospital

We are proud to support OhioHealth on their new world class Women's Center that will enhance opportunities for care for women in the community and beyond. Post this

The new 590,000-square-foot, 185-bed women's center will provide both outpatient and inpatient services. The comprehensive center will offer advanced maternity and neonatal intensive care services with a fourth trimester clinic, obstetric and gynecological services, as well as mid-life and bone health, urogynecology and female urology, and mammography services.

Hammes Healthcare has served as OhioHealth's owner's representative and project manager on more than 30 projects over the past 11 years. Hammes is also serving as owner's representative for the new OhioHealth Trauma and Critical Care Center at Grant and the new OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital.

"We are proud to support OhioHealth on their new world class Women's Center that will enhance opportunities for care for women in the community and beyond," said Hammes Healthcare Vice President Adam Novak.

About Hammes Healthcare

Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/

Media Contact

Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, [email protected], https://www.hammes.com/

SOURCE Hammes