Hammes Healthcare celebrates completion of OhioHealth Grant Cancer Center

Construction on the project began in March of 2022 with the center opening to patients in September 2023.

"We're proud to have supported OhioHealth with this complex project," said Adam Novak, Hammes Healthcare Vice President. "The new center will provide greater ease and convenience for patients in need of comprehensive cancer care in downtown Columbus."

Hammes Healthcare has served as OhioHealth's owner's representative and project manager on more than 30 projects over the past 11 years. Hammes is currently engaged on the new OhioHealth Women's Center and OhioHealth Trauma and Critical Care Center at Grant, both of which were announced earlier this year.

About Hammes Healthcare

Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/

