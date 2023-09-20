Hammes Healthcare celebrates completion of Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute

Every aspect of this project from the planning phase through to construction was deliberate, carefully thought out, and well executed. The end result is a beautiful, destination orthopedic center that embodies the vision that Orlando Health and Jewett Orthopedic Clinic set out to achieve. Tweet this

The hospital is the first dedicated orthopedic specialty hospital in the state of Florida and is intended to serve as the premier destination orthopedic facility dedicated to the latest and safest technologies in orthopedic care.

Hammes served as project manager for the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, which broke ground in November 2020. Despite challenges related to the COVID pandemic, the project met its targeted August 2023 completion date. Smart patient rooms and an education and research center were additions to the project that Hammes helped successfully incorporate within the initial budget and timeline.

"Every aspect of this project from the planning phase through to construction was deliberate, carefully thought out, and well executed," said Wade Milligan, Regional Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "The end result is a beautiful, destination orthopedic center that embodies the vision that Orlando Health and Jewett Orthopedic Clinic set out to achieve."

