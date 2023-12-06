Hammes Healthcare celebrates opening of GBMC HealthCare Louis and Phyllis Friedman Building

I can say with certainty The Promise Project would not have finished on time and on budget without the skillful leadership of Hammes. Post this

The new Louis and Phyllis Friedman Building is one of two major capital projects Hammes is managing as part of GBMC's Promise Project. The other is the Sandra R. Berman Pavilion, a new 70,000-square-foot cancer center that will open in early 2025. Hammes was first engaged by GBMC in June 2019 to develop the budget for the Promise Project program and facilitate the Certificate of Need (CON) process with the State of Maryland.

"I can say with certainty The Promise Project would not have finished on time and on budget without the skillful leadership of Hammes," said Russ Sadler, GBMC Senior Director of Planning, Construction and Design. "Under their leadership, the project was completed on time, and on budget, something that was, and is, unheard of in today's economic climate. We will be forever grateful for Hammes for not just leading but becoming part of our culture at GBMC."

"It has been a pleasure to work alongside GBMC and our project partners over the past four years on The Promise Project," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "We are so proud to see the new GBMC Louis and Phyllis Friedman Building open to patients and look forward to our continued partnership with GBMC as we work to complete the new Sandra R. Berman Pavilion."

About Hammes Healthcare

Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/

About GBMC HealthCare

Since its founding in 1965, GBMC has been known as an outstanding, independent community hospital, validating the vision of our founders to combine the best of community and university-level medicine. Our 257 licensed bed, acute and sub-acute care hospital in Towson handles more than 23,000 admissions and more than 52,000 emergency room visits annually. With GBMC Health Partners, we have established 12 advanced primary practices throughout the region, working to keep people well by coordinating preventive care and the management of chronic disease. We are also committed, in every specialty, to provide culturally competent care and service of the highest quality to every patient, every time with the goal of health equity for all.

