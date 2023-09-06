Hammes Healthcare celebrates opening of Moffitt McKinley Hospital

This was a highly complex project that we could not have executed as seamlessly as we did without the expertise, foresight and partnership of the Hammes team. Tweet this

Hammes Healthcare served as the program manager and provided operational readiness services for Moffitt McKinley Hospital. Hammes Healthcare's operational readiness services supported the clinical and operational requirements of the new hospital spanning staffing and onboarding, contracts, licensures, accreditation, IT, training and more. Hammes helped facilitate a soft launch with numerous mock scenarios prior to go-live to ensure a smooth transition for Moffitt staff.

"Over the last four years, Hammes worked alongside many of our internal departmental work groups, serving as a true partner and extension of our team," said Christine Alvero, Vice President of Hospital Operations for Moffitt McKinley Hospital. "This was a highly complex project that we could not have executed as seamlessly as we did without the expertise, foresight and partnership of the Hammes team."

"It's been an honor to partner with Moffitt Cancer Center and our exceptional project team members to bring this project to life," said Wade Milligan, Regional Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "This was a great example of our project management and operational readiness disciplines coming together to ensure a seamless and successful go-live for our client and, ultimately, the patients they serve."

