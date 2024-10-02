Hammes Healthcare welcomes Michael Romano to Advisory Services team

The knowledge and experience that Mike has cultivated throughout his career is of tremendous value to our clients. Post this

In addition to his consulting practice, Mike has written and spoken on the impact of emerging healthcare trends to health system boards, large physician groups, national trade associations, state legislatures and two United States congressional committees.

"The knowledge and experience that Mike has cultivated throughout his career is of tremendous value to our clients," said Rex Holloway, Hammes Healthcare Senior Vice President and Partner. "We are thrilled to have Mike on board and look forward to his contributions and leadership."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 26 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

