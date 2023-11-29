Hammes Healthcare welcomes new regional vice president in Houston

Patrick has tremendous experience assembling teams and leading largescale design-build projects. His experience combined with his local market knowledge and industry relationships will benefit our healthcare clients throughout the Southwest region. Post this

Patrick has resided in Texas for the last 32 years and has been in Houston since 1996. He holds a Bachelor of Environmental Design – Architectural Studies from Texas A&M University.

"Patrick has tremendous experience assembling teams and leading largescale design-build projects," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "His experience combined with his local market knowledge and industry relationships will benefit our healthcare clients throughout the Southwest region."

About Hammes Healthcare

Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/

Media Contact

Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, [email protected], https://www.hammes.com/

SOURCE Hammes