Hammes recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

MILWAUKEE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the second year that Hammes has participated in the Best Places to Work program and the second year the firm has been named to the list.
"To be recognized for a second consecutive year as one of the best places to work in healthcare is an incredible honor and achievement," said Patrick Hammes, Managing Principal. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the many talented individuals who make up our organization and contribute to our culture of excellence."
Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. This annual program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide.
The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
Media Contact
Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, [email protected], https://www.hammes.com/
SOURCE Hammes
