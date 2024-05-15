Hammes recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the second year that Hammes has participated in the Best Places to Work program and the second year the firm has been named to the list.

MILWAUKEE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the second year that Hammes has participated in the Best Places to Work program and the second year the firm has been named to the list.